Former President Donald J. Trump speaks in Washington, D.C., in June. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

MIAMI — A federal judge on Friday set a May 2024 trial date for the Justice Department’s classified documents case against former President Donald J. Trump in South Florida, giving both sides time to prepare while avoiding putting it off until after the presidential election next year.

Trump’s lawyers had urged U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone the proceeding until after the 2024 presidential election in November. They argued the politically charged trial would interfere with his campaigning as the front-running candidate for the GOP nomination and that holding it before the election would affect his right to a fair proceeding.

