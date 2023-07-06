June was world’s hottest on record

Dead corn plants at a drought-affected farm in Pasaquina, La Union department, El Salvador, on June 6. Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg

Last month was the warmest June of the past three decades globally, with several places in western Europe hitting all-time records for the month, according to a report by Europe’s earth observation agency Copernicus.

Ocean temperatures also rose to their highest levels since at least 1991, making June the third consecutive month a new record has been created. An extreme marine heat wave over the North Atlantic Ocean that started in May took sea surface temperatures to unprecedented highs, compared to the average between 1991 and 2020. Copernicus’s dataset tracks changes as far back as 1991.

