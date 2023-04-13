U.S. will ask Supreme Court to restore access to abortion pill

Image dated May 8, 2020, courtesy of Plan C, shows a combination pack of mifepristone, left, and misoprostol tablets, two medicines used together, also called the abortion pill. (Elisa Wells/PLAN C/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Biden administration will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to protect the availability of a widely used abortion pill after a federal appeals court cleared the way for new restrictions to take effect Friday.

“We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care,” Garland said in a statement.

