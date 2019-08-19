WATERTOWN — A braggart, overheard in a gas station claiming he stole a car that contained 13 shotguns and rifles over the weekend, wound up in jail Sunday after a good samaritan called police.
Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue said a bystander called police after hearing a man, they later identified as Nicholas A. Patchen, 27, of LaFargeville, bragging about the stolen vehicle and guns while talking on the phone at a gas station on Coffeen Street.
When police arrived, Patchen, fled on foot, but officers caught up with him quickly.
“He was apprehended a short distance away,” Lt. Donoghue said.
He said police identified the stolen 2006 Kia Sportage and gun from items reported stolen from Gouverneur. Police said the rifle a .243 caliber Remington Model 700 was among 12 other firearms in the car. Police are attempting to identify the owners of the other firearms, and police are investigating the car theft.
Patchen, of 17582 Ridge Road, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon.
Patchen was arraigned and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.
He was previously convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance last year.
