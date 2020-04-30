WATERTOWN — Conditions on the lower St. Lawrence River have improved enough to alleviate flood concerns there, allowing regulators to return to maximum outflows to lower Lake Ontario levels while maintaining currents on the river that allow for commercial navigation.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board said Thursday that levels on the lake and river system are still expected to peak well below the record-highs of 2017 and 2019, years in which shoreline flooding occurred.
In the spring, flows from the Ottawa River basin impact levels on the St. Lawrence River, particularly at Lake St. Louis near Montreal. In 2019, high Ottawa River flows caused flooding near Montreal, causing the board to reduce outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The reduced outflows result in an increase in Lake Ontario levels.
This year, the Ottawa River flows reached a peak earlier than in 2017 and 2019 and the current flow is also lower than in those years. This has enabled the board to keep Lake Ontario outflows higher than in those years. Inflows from Lake Erie have remained extremely high, but Lake Ontario’s seasonal rise has been moderate due to the corresponding high outflows. Drier spring conditions have also helped.
The board said it may continue to deviate from Plan 2014 as it plans to continue to release as much water as possible while keeping currents at or below safe rates in the critical reaches of the St. Lawrence River. The International Joint Commission granted the board deviation authority last fall, continuing until the peak of Lake Ontario is reached for 2020.
The board, with feedback from mariners, will attempt to release additional outflow than that prescribed in the L-Limits of Plan 2014. The St. Lawrence Seaway Corporations will undertake measures through its locks and critical reaches of the St. Lawrence River to mitigate the impacts of higher outflows on navigation.
In previous years, the Lake Ontario summer outflow reached 367,000 cubic feet per second, but with Lake Ontario levels expected to be lower this year, it is unlikely that this outflow rate will be achieved this year, the board said. With water levels lower, there is less capacity in the channel to move water without an increase in velocity that would impact navigation and recreation and cause detrimental river erosion.
Temporary outflow reductions will be required this weekend and possibly again in late May to allow Hydro-Quebec to safely install several safety booms around their structures prior to summer. The board said municipalities and residents along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence shoreline should continue to discuss and undertake action plans that will build resiliency into the shoreline and prepare for the high and low water events of the future.
The board has created a website page focused on the recent high-water events at https://ijc.org/en/loslrb/q&a.
