LAKE PLACID — The new Sky Flyer Zipline opened Friday for its first rides at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex.
The zipline is the latest year-round attraction at the 1980 Olympic ski jump complex, along with the recently completed Skyride Gondola. The zipline will be open Wednesday to Sunday for summer operations through mid-October, and then will operate on weekends for the remainder of fall. The gondola will be open daily for the remainder of the summer season.
Guests experience the zipline from a seated position as they fly from a 70-foot tower next to the takeoff ramp. Soaring parallel to the ski jump landing hill at a 30-degree decline is supposed to give a taste of the excitement of ski jumping.
The gondola replaces a chairlift in taking visitors uphill to the base of the jumping towers. From there, guests can take the elevator to the top of the 120-meter tower to enjoy panoramic views from the observatory room.
There is also an exterior viewing deck that overlooks the landing hill.
The facility will operate on reduced capacity and follow all state protocols, including the requirement of face coverings for all guests, limited occupancy within each gondola cabin and reduced indoor seating.
Cuomo said the zipline is “part of our ongoing effort to modernize the entire complex, not just for the athletes it serves in the wintertime but for the thousands of families in New York and across the northeast who come to Lake Placid for summer fun.” These summer attractions will “provide a boost to local businesses,” he said.
Mike Pratt, president and CEO of the state Olympic Regional Development Authority, said ORDA is proud of the year-round conversion.
“Besides hosting international competition and training, our guests will now be able to feel the same exhilaration as our athletes,” he said.
