New York state lifted its months-long curfew on indoor dining on Memorial Day.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at the end of April that the mandatory midnight closing time for indoor dining would be lifted on Memorial Day. The curfew on outdoor dining was lifted May 17.
The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events, including weddings, also ended Monday.
Cuomo first put the 10 p.m. curfew in place in November to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The curfew shifted to 11 p.m. in January and midnight in mid-April.
Bar and restaurant owners and local government officials have pushed in recent months for the curfew to end. Some bars, including Mulrooney’s Pub and Benjamin’s on Franklin nightclub in Armory Square, announced plans to reopen for the holiday weekend. They had been closed since fall.
