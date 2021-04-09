LAKE PLACID — The last day of the ski season at both Whiteface and Gore mountains will be this Saturday, weather permitting.
The state Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates both ski areas, announced the end of the mountains’ 127-day 2020-21 ski season in an email blast to customers and on its website on Thursday. That bumped the closing up by a day; on Wednesday, ORDA officials told the Enterprise Whiteface would close Sunday.
“We are going to miss you all, but rest assured we are looking forward to an amazing summer season, and we hope you’ll join us,” the authority told customers in an email.
This season was a peculiar one for the books. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the state imposed regulations on ski areas. Perhaps the largest were capacity limits, which meant skiers had to book tickets in advance and not everyone was able to ski on their preferred day. Everyone also had to wear masks and social distance.
This season was also the first for the new Mid-Station Lodge at Whiteface. The old Mid-Station burned to the ground in 2019, and construction on a new lodge happened quickly. Although it isn’t entirely complete yet, the new lodge opened in time for this ski season. ORDA also completely revamped its gondola ride at Whiteface for the first time since the original was built in 1999.
Last-day snow conditions for Whiteface and Gore can be found at whiteface.com and goremountain.com, respectively.
ORDA’s Belleayre Mountain ski area, which saw heavy damage to its base lodge after a Christmas Eve avalanche, has already ended its season after 117 ski days.
