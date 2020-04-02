ALBANY — A new fiscal year started in New York on Wednesday without an executive budget.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and legislative leaders, including Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, were unable to strike a final deal Tuesday on a state spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year despite negotiating well into the early-morning hours. The fiscal year began at midnight Wednesday.
The $178 billion executive budget, which started with a $6 billion gap, is looking at a 13% to 15% deficit between $10 billion and $15 billion because of increased spending on the COVID-19 pandemic, losses from the stock market and the anticipated plunge in sales tax revenue as the pandemic continues.
The governor thanked his team for working countless hours on the budget and the COVID-19 crisis simultaneously.
“It’s almost inconceivable... This is a tough, tough budget,” Cuomo said. “We have a conceptual agreement with the leaders on the budget.”
Leaders were expected to take the budget agreement to the Democratic-led Legislature to conference with state lawmakers Wednesday afternoon and continue discussions and negotiations into Wednesday night.
Lawmakers started public discussions on additional budget bills Wednesday.
“If the leaders are successful in their conferences, then we will pass the budget,” Cuomo said.
The state’s second Medicaid Redesign Team voted on proposed Medicaid cuts to eligibility, service levels and more March 18, which included provisions that would slash millions of dollars to hospitals across the state.
The governor declined to comment on the proposed hospital cuts or any specific budget topics Wednesday before lawmakers were briefed on or passed the document.
“I don’t want to get into specifics in the budget because we have an agreement with the leaders,” Cuomo said. “The leaders are briefing their individual senators and assembly members. I’d rather let the leaders go through the budget with their assembly members and senators first before they hear about it from me in a press conference, so I don’t want to make any specific comments on the budget.”
State Budget Director Rob Mujica said in the case of an absence of $10 billion in revenue, the state’s budget has to decrease about 6.7%.
“In the absence of $10 billion in revenues we’ve projected, you’d have to take the budget down to $95 billion,” Mujica said. “Over time, if revenues come in, then we will put those revenues into prospective spending areas as proposed by the governor. If they do not, we will have to make those reductions.”
Last week, Cuomo said he anticipated making drastic cuts to state education and health care — the two largest expenses. Next year’s budget, which was unavailable and not passed as of press time Wednesday, was expected to flat-fund education.
“The New York state Legislature and Gov. Cuomo are ready to pass a budget that will devastate the lives of children and families that are already experiencing trauma and uncertainty in this pandemic,” said Jasmine Gripper, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education. “Students will return to somber schools, stripped of resources and opportunities.”
Gripper called for a small tax on the state’s billionaires and ultra rich to close the budget deficit.
“Budgets are about priorities and Gov. Cuomo has made it crystal clear that his own priorities lie with protecting his wealthy donors from paying — not protecting — the constitutional rights of black and brown children to receive a quality education,” she said.
The state and federal income tax deadline was extended 90 days to July 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state issued short-term borrowing to bridge the revenue gap caused by the tax filing delay.
“When the federal government moved the tax date from April 15 to July 15, that results in virtually no revenue coming in during that period and we still have expenditures during that period,” Mujica said. “We have some reserves and temporary borrowing to bridge that gap.”
Unlike the federal government, New York state government does not immediately shut down when its budget deadline passes. In general, most state functions have a grace period of several days before finances run dry.
State Sen. Elizabeth “Betty” Little said her house had passed several portions of the budget late Tuesday and had OK’d the aid to localities section of the spending plan on Wednesday. The 79-year-old Queensbury Republican, who is voting remotely in an effort to avoid contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, said she thought some provisions in the approved sections were good but called others “questionable.”
The stalemate contributed to a payroll glitch that delayed paychecks that were supposed to go out to about half of the state’s workforce Wednesday, angering workers who were expecting their pay at a time of economic crisis.
The pay delay, which hadn’t been resolved as of Wednesday morning, applies to state workers classified as “administration,” which includes workers at most state agencies, legislative staffers and the court system.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-120, criticized state lawmakers and Democrats he said failed to protect nearly 120,000 employees who did not receive their scheduled pay because of prolonged budget negotiations.
“On a day when thousands of state employees usually see their paychecks hit their bank accounts, they instead are witnessing a painful display of one-party dysfunction in Albany,” Barclay said Wednesday afternoon. “This is an April Fools joke that no one finds humorous and few will forget...It is disgraceful that, during these times, state employees on the frontlines can’t depend on their government to uphold a very basic responsibility.
“To be perfectly clear, the failure to pay these many professionals is not a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. This has to do with a broken system and government that can’t get out of its own way.”
In January, Cuomo proposed a $178 billion budget that would have legalized recreational marijuana, bolstered penalties for hate crimes and make a wide array of other minor changes, including legalizing ebikes and ameasure that would have allowed movie theaters to serve alcohol.
Recreational marijuana is not likely to be included in the budget bills, Cuomo said Tuesday.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
