Leaders prepare for late budget

The New York State Capitol building in Albany. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — Gov. Kathleen Hochul and legislative leaders made clear on Thursday that disagreements over changes to the state’s bail law and housing are holding up budget negotiations.

The governor admitted that she sees talks continuing well past today’s deadline as she and her fellow Democrats in charge of the Legislature hammer out the details of contentious policy proposals she wants included in the state spending plan.

