NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia A. James is accused of protecting her ousted chief of staff despite allegations that he sexually harassed colleagues, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.
The suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court was brought by James’ former aide Sofia Quintanar. She claims in the legal paperwork that James allowed Ibrahim Khan to remain in the top post despite his “propensity to sexually harass and to commit sexual assault and batteries.”
The lawsuit further alleges James allowed Khan to resign with his reputation almost intact.
“(The) same day the investigators refused to provide Quintanar with an update — Attorney General James permitted Khan to resign from his position, while being paid through the end of the year, making it appear as if Khan was leaving his post naturally before the start of Attorney General James’s next term in office,” the lawsuit claims.
James’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
