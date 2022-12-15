Lawsuit accuses AG James of protecting ousted chief of staff

New York Attorney General Letitia A. James speaks during a news conference in September in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/TNS

NEW YORK — State Attorney General Letitia A. James is accused of protecting her ousted chief of staff despite allegations that he sexually harassed colleagues, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court was brought by James’ former aide Sofia Quintanar. She claims in the legal paperwork that James allowed Ibrahim Khan to remain in the top post despite his “propensity to sexually harass and to commit sexual assault and batteries.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.