The 2021 fall foliage season has officially begun.
The state released its first Fall Foliage Report of the year this week, and volunteer leaf peepers with Empire State Development’s Tourism Division say the Tri-Lakes area should expect to see at least 5% of leaves change color this weekend.
In Lake Placid, spotters expect up to 10% color change with “mild shades of yellow and muted shades of orange” beginning to appear.
Tupper Lake peepers also expect a 10% change, noting that “summer greens are starting the cycle to autumn brilliance with subtle traces of goldenrod and copper, and the soft maples are providing a patchy, rhubarb splatter.”
Saranac Lake and the Whiteface Mountain Ski Area will experience a slightly slower transition, with around 5% of leaves expected to change this weekend.
Leaf peepers are also predicting up to 10% of fall foliage to change color this weekend in Wilmington, Jay and AuSable Forks — muted shades of red and yellow should begin to appear, according to the report.
Leaves begin to turn sooner in higher elevations. That’s why residents here are beginning to see the leaves change color before most of the rest of New York state. Peak colors typically appear around late September through mid-October throughout the Adirondacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.