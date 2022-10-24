Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin agreed Sunday to debate Democratic Gov. Hochul.
The sole debate in the heated contest is scheduled for today at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin agreed Sunday to debate Democratic Gov. Hochul.
The sole debate in the heated contest is scheduled for today at 7 p.m.
Zeldin, who had clamored for months for a face-off against Hochul, had harsh words for the incumbent.
“Kathy Hochul is a coward,” he said in a statement. “I have tirelessly called on Hochul to accept a series of debates on broadcast and across various media markets.
“The first question should be why Kathy Hochul thinks that the bare minimum, rock-bottom standard of a single cable debate for one hour after so many New Yorkers have already cast their vote is what she thinks the people of New York deserve,” Zeldin added.
Recent weeks have seen the race tightening between Zeldin, a current member of Congress representing a swath of Long Island, and Hochul, who ascended from lieutenant governor to governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021.
Hochul campaign spokesman Jerrel Harvey took a zinger back at Zeldin.
“After months of hiding, we’re glad that Congressman Zeldin has finally agreed to participate in Tuesday’s debate,” Harvey said in a statement. “Governor Hochul looks forward to highlighting her strong record of delivering results and exposing Lee Zeldin’s dangerous lies.”
Spectrum News will broadcast today’s debate.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.