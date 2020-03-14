Tracking Limerick’s history, and off-track with a ghost tale DEXTER — The property where the Limerick Hotel now sits can be traced back to a transaction …

DEXTER — The phone, a land line, still works at the Limerick Hotel and people still call it seeking dinner reservations.

When it does ring, it is now one of the few sounds that splits the dining room silence at the historic building, which until a year ago was a bustling establishment for those who knew the special menu of food, camaraderie and good cheer served up in excess at a nondescript, off-greenish building at a historic crossroads in a hamlet with an unusual name.

The Pecori family, which owns the Limerick Hotel, is taking stock of the situation following the sudden demise, a year ago, of the building’s heart and soul. The restaurant, one of the oldest hotels/eateries in the north country, has been closed since then.

Henry “Hank” R. Pecori, who in 1967 purchased the Limerick Hotel with his brother, Frank Pecori, died on March 7, 2019, three days before his 89th birthday. Frank eventually left the business, but to Hank, it became more than a way of life. It became a place for others to take stock of their own lives over chicken Parmesan, by sharing stories, or listening to one of the tales spun fresh daily by Hank.

But now, the order of the day for the Pecori family is a wish.

“We really hope that someone will come in and re-open it,” said Frances A. Murtha, one of four Pecori children.

Hank Pecori married Domenica “Mimma” Romeo in the Church of Santa Maria della Cattolica Reggio Calabria, Italy, in 1961. Mr. Pecori served in the Navy for 21 years, serving mainly as a boiler room technician. In addition to Ms. Murtha, the couple had three other children: Henry P. Pecori, Lisa M. Pecori and Andrew R. Pecori.

The children, who met late Friday afternoon at the Limerick Hotel, are sad that the business apparently won’t be carrying on the family name.

“We just need somebody to come in,” Lisa Pecori said. “It’s not good for it to be empty.”

The four Pecori children can’t take on the restaurant business because they are well-established in their own careers. Lisa is the floral design manager at Sherwood Florist, Watertown, Henry is a teacher at Immaculate Heart Central primary, Frances is price and signage coordinator at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Andrew works for the U.S. Postal Service out of its Syracuse office.

Deciding to close the restaurant was an easy decision. Without Hank, there is no restaurant.

“He’s the one who ran this place,” Ms. Murtha said. “He’s the one who did all the work.”

The restaurant work extended to his garden, where he grew fresh produce for his customers, from prized tomatoes to herbs for recipes. Those recipes are now kept securely in a family book.

“He was always a busy man. That’s what he did his whole life — work,” “Mimma” Pecori said. “He did everything on his own. God bless him.”

“His passion was this place and making meatballs and chicken Parmesan,” Ms. Murtha said.

There was also the stories.

“A customer would walk in and dad would start telling him a story,” Ms. Murtha said.

“Everybody left with a story,” Lisa Pecori said. “You got food or a drink, but you also left with a tale.”

Debbie Battista, Brownville, heard many of those tales over the years.

“Hank always had a story,” she said. “As many times we were there, we heard a new story every time we went; something from his past something from the Navy, something from his young days in Watertown. Hank and Mimma are unlike any two people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Mrs. Battista, said that she and her husband Michael, began going to the Limerick Hotel in the late 1970s.

“At that time, we had very young children and only went out a couple times a year,” Mrs. Battista said. “It’s hard to tell somebody what it was really like if you’ve never been there. When you walked in, if Mimma knew we were there, she came out of the kitchen to say hello.”

Months before the restaurant closed, the Pecoris anxiously awaited the birth of Mrs. Battista’s grandson, and when he arrived, he was welcomed at the restaurant with open arms, literally

The Battistas feel fortunate to have been at the eatery the last night it was open, March 2, 2019. “It was absolutely packed,” she said. “It was meant to be.”

Following a 2018 stroke suffered by Mimma, the restaurant had been only open on weekends. Hank died of a heart attack days after that Saturday, March 2.

On Friday, Andrew Pecori was at the hotel fixing its oil furnace. Of the children, his siblings said, he most resembles the “fix it” nature of their father.

The issue for the furnace was its ignition trigger. Andrew made a call to Derouin’s Plumbing & Heating.

“They guy told him you had to hold it for at least two minutes,” Henry said. “We were just holding it for half a minute or something.”

“These are things my father would know,” Lisa Pecori said.

Knowing such stuff was a key part of the business over the years under Hank, and another reason why his children think it wouldn’t make financial sense for one of them to take it over.

“He didn’t have to pay someone,” Ms. Murtha said. “We would have to pay someone. We wouldn’t make any money. He saved a lot of money by fixing everything on his own.”

The children were asked about the “hotel” name of the business and the lack of “restaurant” signage. For those passing by and unfamiliar with it, one could have questioned if it was even open.

“There used to be a big sign, with all the different foods, with a big arrow pointing here for years,” Henry said. “But my father stopped doing it because when he plowed the snow, it was blocking the sign so he just stopped doing it. And the plow probably crushed it.”

Hank’s family and his customers have loads of stories and memories, but the legacy of the restaurant patriarch lives on in other ways.

“He loved the rolls,” Mimma said.

Indeed, there is a story behind Hank’s rolls, known as “Spaziani rolls.”

Spaziani Bakery, known for its Italian bread and pizzas, started on Polk Street in Watertown in 1907 and moved to a Swan Street location, a one-time grocery store, in 1914. The business closed in 1994. After it closed, its owners brought Hank in and taught him how to make its rolls.

“He took the recipe and made it his own,” Lisa said.

It’s not unusual for the children and Mimma to gather at the hotel to cook up food and memories.

“We made 200 meatballs last Saturday,” Lisa said.

Special occasion?

“No. We just wanted meatballs,” Lisa said. “You know — big bowl, make a lot of them and then you have them for weeks — share ‘em.”

The next cooking task for the family is the prized roll recipe. Each batch made about eight dozen.

“Everybody wanted those rolls,” Lisa said. “We’re going to try to make them. I’ve made bread before, but never those rolls.”

“It would take him hours to do it,” Ms. Murtha said.

“It takes time,” Mimma advised.

The establishment hasn’t officially been put up for sale yet.

“We have to liquidate and we’re going to start doing that soon,” Ms. Murtha said.

“This is a big place,” Lisa said. “It’s not just what you see down here. There’s a whole second floor that’s full of stuff.”

Lisa, the oldest of the children, remembers the day her parents bought the establishment on Veterans’ Day, 1967. She was 3 at the time.

“I remember walking up those stairs and that door opening and seeing that chandelier and I’m thinking, ‘I’m in a ghost house.’”

She added, ‘There’s a couple of rooms up there that we don’t know what’s up there. We have no idea — old stuff that was here when they bought the place.”

The children are heartened by messages from customers seen on the Limerick Hotel’s Facebook page.

“A lot of the comments are like, you came for the food, but you left with a story,” Lisa said. “You had something to think about when you left.’

But the story of the food at the Limerick Hotel may continue. The children are considering continuing its legacy with a take-out business.

“If someone comes in and says they want to buy it, then no,” Lisa said. “We just don’t know how long it’s going to take. This is a big place and it’ll take the right person to find that right person. It might take a while.”

“I think mom said it right,” Ms. Murtha said. “It’s an old place, but a good, old place.”

Hank’s legacy is a constant reminder of that. Ms. Murtha treasures her own particular reminder of such.

“I’ve got my dad on my answering machine at home,” she said. “Whenever I left here, he’d call, to make sure I made it home.”