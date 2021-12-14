BOMBAY — The initial court appearance for a St. Lawrence County legislator accused of drunk driving and cocaine possession has been moved to next month.
Anthony Arquiett, 56, of Helena was charged Dec. 4 with DWI along with felony and misdemeanor counts for allegedly possessing cocaine.
Edward Narrow of Canton, Mr. Arquiett’s attorney, said he will now appear Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. in Bombay Town Court.
Mr. Narrow said the reason for the date change is the felony and misdemeanor appearance tickets were written for Jan. 4, but several traffic citations related to the crash were written for Dec. 14.
“We just asked the judge for an adjournment on the uniform traffic tickets until Jan. 4,” the attorney said.
Mr. Arquiett, a Democrat representing the 13th District, is remaining on the county Board of Legislators pending the outcome of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.