The New York State Capitol building in Albany. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — The state budget delay continues into its fourth week, as the Legislature on Monday approved a fifth extension to fund state government operations through to Friday.

Setting aside $4.8 billion for state operations for the week, including over $1.5 billion for a benefit program that helps seniors on Medicare pay for their medicines, the Friday deadline seems to have been set in anticipation of some deal on a full budget coming forward this week, although such expectations have been missed for the past four extenders.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.