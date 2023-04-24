ALBANY — The state budget delay continues into its fourth week, as the Legislature on Monday approved a fifth extension to fund state government operations through to Friday.
Setting aside $4.8 billion for state operations for the week, including over $1.5 billion for a benefit program that helps seniors on Medicare pay for their medicines, the Friday deadline seems to have been set in anticipation of some deal on a full budget coming forward this week, although such expectations have been missed for the past four extenders.
“We could get this done before we head home again,” said state Senator Elizabeth Kreuger, D-Manhattan.
It was Sen. Krueger who introduced the extender bill in the Senate, and she said while legislative leaders continue to discuss the state budget behind closed doors, it does appear some of the proposals pushed by Governor Kathleen C. Hochul have “fallen off the table.”
At the heart of the debate has been a proposal by the Governor to give judges more leeway in setting bail for criminal defendants, but it appears there has been a deal struck in that case. In recent days, much discussion has been had about her proposal to open more charter schools in New York City and across the state where possible, which appears to still be a point of contention.
Many of the details on budget negotiations are unconfirmed as the Senate Majority Leader, Speaker of the Assembly and Governor continue their deliberations behind closed doors.
The 2024 spending plan has taken the longest to complete of any New York state budget in the last decade, although there have been times in less recent history where negotiations continued into August, nearly the entire legislative session.
