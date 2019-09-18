FORT DRUM — Workers were digging up an old stone sidewalk at the LeRay Mansion last spring when they came across a significant piece of the historical puzzle of the north country.
An artifact from the daily life of James D. LeRay de Chaumont, known as “the father of the north country,” was found in that 4-inch-deep hole.
It was a small piece of French porcelain plate with a golden edge that he and his family used in the mansion during the early 19th century.
Laurie W. Rush, Fort Drum’s cultural resources manager, and her colleagues had always wondered what happened to the full 50 place settings.
They now have a piece that matches a plate they had already in their possession, thanks to the project to replace the sidewalk.
Heather Wagner, cultural resources education and outreach coordinator, said no one expected to find a piece of plate belonging to LeRay’s daughter, Therese.
“We previously only had one tiny fragment of Therese’s 50 place settings that she brought with her from France, and that was after years of excavations at the mansion,” Ms. Wagner said.
Ms. Rush was astounded when workers inadvertently made the discovery.
“Without a doubt, this was significant,” she said. “This was definitely the highlight of the year.”
It was found — along with a thousand other small artifacts — in a 4-by-4-foot section of lawn behind the mansion at Fort Drum.
On Sept. 28, the new artifacts will be featured during a fall history tour hosted by the Fort Drum Cultural Resources staff.
The “What’s Under the Walk” exhibit will be held twice that day.
The exhibit also will feature a display cabinet in the mansion’s dining room that contains many of the big finds from the sidewalk renovation project last spring.
Fort Drum’s archeological team matched fragments of a baby bunting plate from the early 1900s with one they found at an antique store. A unique-looking measuring cup from 20th century culinarian Fannie Farmer also was found.
“Some of us thought it was a wine glass until we turned it up and saw the markings to measure,” she said.
Amy Ealy, an archeologist from the cultural resources staff, was watching the progress of the sidewalk project just in case something like that discovery were to happen.
She immediately stopped the work and brought in others from the team to the site behind what was the family’s slave quarters at the mansion.
“There were a lot of objects,” she said.
Over her 21-year career, the cultural resources team has completed countless digs on post. There have been many finds.
James D. LeRay de Chaumont, a French nobleman, built the mansion in 1822 after his original home was destroyed by a fire. The federal government took over the mansion in 1940 through eminent domain as the country was preparing for World War II.
A major land owner, he played a major role in the north country’s history and was credited with completing the first extensive survey of the St. Lawrence River’s banks and many Jefferson County towns.
In 1806, he brought his daughter, Therese, who was married to the Marquis Gouvello, to live in the north country.
As it turns out, they were able to match that small piece of plate with her family emblem.
However, she went back to France after their 14-month-old baby Clotilde died of smallpox. The baby was buried on the mansion property. Her gravestone can still be found in some nearby woods.
Therese’s father also eventually made his way back to France and sold the property to the Peyen family.
Last year, the facility became a working museum after the cultural resources team took over responsibility of the facility.
And now, people take tours of the 200-year-old mansion on a daily basis. The cultural resources team often hosts events there.
On Monday, a descendent from the Peyen family showed up at the mansion door with some valuable gifts, some historic clothing that now fills the main bedroom’s cedar chest.
“It’s so much better for us to bring the people who lived here back to life,” she said.
There’s a lot of history to learn from the mansion and what life was like when James D. LeRay de Chaumont and his family lived there, she said.
If you go:
Attendees also will visit the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Museum, followed by a self-guided tour of the monuments at Memorial Park.
The first tour will begin at 9 a.m., and the second will start at 1 p.m., with each expected to last three hours.
Tour registration ends Sept. 20, and seating is limited. To register, email drumhistorytour@gmail.com or call (315) 772-5463.
