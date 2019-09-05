LOWVILLE — Frontier Communications customers through a large swath of Lewis and southern Jefferson counties are still without phone service resulting from what is believed to be a lightning strike to the company’s microwave tower on Wednesday morning.
Along with the greater Lowville area, Croghan, Brantingham, Chase Lake, Lyons Falls, Stillwater, New Bremen, Petries Corners, Sears Pond, Adams and other areas are without phone service.
Specifically, Lewis County offices, Lewis County General Hospital, Beaver River Health Center, Lowville Academy and Central School, Beaver River Central School and South Jefferson Central School are impacted by the outage.
According to Frontier’s Vice President of Communications, Javier Mendoza, the company has brought in additional technicians who are working around the clock with the telecommunication equipment manufacturers to fix the problem as soon as possible, although the repairs are likely to take about two more days.
Despite the ground-fault protection on Frontier’s facilities, Mr. Mendoza said the lightning impacted the system “in unusual ways” that were “unpredictable and beyond control.”
As a work-around until the problem is solved, hospital spokesperson Christina Flint said anyone wishing to reach the hospital, nursing home or the health centers in Beaver River or Harrisville between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. should call the clinic at South Lewis High School at 315-348-8407.
For all calls after 5 p.m., Mrs. Flint recommended calling 315-836-5711.
Because the internal switchboard at the hospital is working, South Lewis personnel are able to forward callers to the right department, Mrs. Flint said.
There has been no interruption to 911 service.
Mr. Mendoza said the lightning had no impact on Frontier’s internet services.
