LOWVILLE — As with many essential services and businesses that have continued since the COVID-19 crisis began, the Lewis County Public Transportation system has had to adapt and withstand significant economic impact, but the buses continue to run on time.
County Planning Department Interim Director Casandra Buell said that while only two routes have been suspended — the Utica and Jefferson Community College connectors — ridership was down by about 45 percent in March and 94 percent in April.
In March 2019, there were 4,432 passengers while this year there were 2,435, and in April, 275 people rode the buses compared to 4,720 people in the same month in 2019. The massive decline has been similar statewide, according to Mrs. Buell.
“But that’s 275 people that we helped that might not have been able to get to work otherwise,” she said, “Public Health, the county manager and the legislators have been hoping to keep it rolling. They’ve been very supportive.”
She said the state Department of Transportation has also been helpful in her quest to find funding alternatives and work through various grant applications.
The transportation system was relatively prepared to diminish the risk of spreading COVID-19 on their buses because they had already enacted their annual sanitization protocol for flu season. They provide each driver with hand sanitizer and face masks and took a more extreme measure that benefitted riders still using the system in more than one way.
“We got rid of fairs in March to avoid any possible contamination that could be spread on money and to relieve any financial hardships that our riders may have,” Mrs. Buell said, “One of the requirements of our funding with New York state is that we charge a fare. So to mitigate that, the county is going to be taking care of the fares.”
But while new funding is sought to make up for losses, plans made possible for five new bus shelters around the county by another grant are simultaneously moving forward.
Preliminary strategic sites have been identified in the villages of Lyons Falls, Lowville, Copenhagen, Croghan and the hamlet of Harrisville in the town of Diana, said Mrs. Buell, and they are now in the process of determining the best options.
The first two bus shelters placed last year in front of the Department of Social Services on Outer Stowe Street and Lewis County Health System on North State Street were the foundation for this expanded plan.
“Those were kind of my guinea pigs. They were both high-traffic, high volume bus stops and they were on Lewis County property so I didn’t have to jump through hoops to get an easement or to work with municipalities on maintenance,” she said.
Among the local government responsibilities for each of the new shelters will be ensuring it is clean, informing the county if any damage occurs, keeping the area around the shelter clear of snow in the winter and providing an annual update.
The county will do all of the site work including building a concrete slab, installing the pre-fabricated shelters and performing maintenance as required.
The county Board of Legislators approved agreements between the planning department and the local municipalities in their May meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday evening.
Each of the shelters are solar powered, and have a 4-foot by 6-foot advertising box at the end, one side of which can be used by the community, Mrs. Buell said.
The shelters are being funded by a supplement from the state DOT’s Modernization and Enhancement Program.
