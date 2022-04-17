LOWVILLE — Carrying on the mission to encourage community wellness, foster pride and build camaraderie within organizations through friendly competition, the 2022 Lewis County Community Cup committee is seeking teams for this year’s event.
“It’s a great opportunity to bond with your staff as well as meet or connect with those who work in other sectors,” event coordinator Anna Platz said. “The last several years have been extremely challenging for employers and employees. This is an essentially free opportunity to have fun, build some camaraderie and compete against your fellow community members. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we continue to be able to offer this event free of charge and are committed to making it as easy as possible for organizations to participate.“
Any Lewis County organization or business may form a team. Businesses that do not have enough employees to form a team may merge with another business or individuals that have a similar profession or share a work site.
Registration for the multi-day competition is open until April 30 at www.lewiscounty.org/2022lccommunitycup.
The event is set for June 2 to 4. This is the fourth time the competition has been held. Last year, the team from Beaver River Central School won. The South Lewis Central School team won the first two years. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s events include a free throw competition, volleyball tournament, badminton, bowling, kickball tournament, trivia, Euchre, 2-mile run/walk or 5-mile bike ride, cornhole, golf chipping, home run derby, field relay and tug of war.
There are no size restrictions for rosters this year. Organizations with 50 or more registrants may consider splitting into two teams but it is not a requirement.
Last year due to the pandemic, the number of spectators was limited, but those limitations have been lifted.
“We are excited to welcome spouses — if they are not already participating — and children back to watch the events,” Ms. Platz said.
The committee has also set up a Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lewiscountycommunitycup, where results will be posted.
In addition there will be extra recognition for Best Athletic Outfit and Most Team Spirit which will not affect event scoring.
Besides bragging rights, the winning team’s name will be engraved into the Community Cup trophy, alongside past winners. The winning team gets to keep and display the trophy at their place of employment for the entire year following the event.
The Community Cup committee is seeking volunteers to act as event coordinators who make sure rules are enforced and everything runs according to plan.
For more information, contact Ms. Platz at 315- 376-5238 or annaplatz@lewiscounty.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.