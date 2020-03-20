LOWVILLE — The modest number of Lewis County residents tested for the COVID-19 virus continues to increase, but there are still no confirmed cases.
According to information provided by the county’s Public Health Department as of noon Thursday, 21 people total have been tested for the virus and six of those tests came back negative. Results are pending on the other 15 tests sent for processing.
The number of people in quarantine as a precaution has increased by seven people, from the last report on Wednesday morning, to 27 people.
While some quarantined individuals are waiting for test results, some have travelled to places with COVID-19 outbreaks but have no symptoms, said department Director Ashley Waite.
Some people waiting for their test results were already in quarantine when symptoms developed, while others went to public health specifically because of their symptoms, she said.
As the number of tests for the virus are increasing around the state, the wait-time for results has increased to at least 24 to 36 hours or, increasingly, longer, largely because there are only 28 labs processing the thousands of tests being given statewide.
“There are more labs coming on board, but there is more testing being done as well,” Ms. Waite said.
For more information about the new coronavirus, contact Public Health at 315-376-5453.
