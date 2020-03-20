Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 61F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.