LOWVILLE — Lewis County Clerk Jake Moser announced Wednesday a staged reopening plan for the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Beginning on June 17, the office will be open for in-person appointments by county residents seeking license renewals and permit testing for commercial licenses only.
“CDL licenses are stage 1 because these people drive for a living,” Mr. Moser said.
Although license renewal dates were extended indefinitely in the state because of the coronavirus pandemic, many truck drivers go out of state to where there is no exemption, he said, and are experiencing issues at weigh stations for having expired licenses.
Some drivers also reported their in-state insurance companies weren’t acknowledging their expired licenses that could not yet be renewed.
Appointments and masks will be required to enter the DMV as is respecting a six-foot distance between other customers and staff as much as possible, although he and the staff plan to schedule appointments so that no more than five visitors are in the office at any one time.
Mr. Moser said the majority of calls they have been receiving since DMVs around the state were closed have been requests for enhanced driver’s licenses and new driver permit testing.
“Many adamant mothers have been calling about their 16-year-olds who want to start driving,” he said, but the state was adamant that those appointments should be added last. In his plan, new driver permit testing is in the third stage of reopening.
The second stage, focusing on regular driving licenses, will include in-person transactions by appointment to apply for a standard or enhanced license or Real ID; amend existing licenses or registrations; change registration or license information; exchange an out of state license; and motorcycle permit testing.
Mr. Moser said dates for the second and third stages were left open in order to be responsive to the ever-evolving situation as the economy reopens.
The incremental increase to in-person services is necessary because of the size of the Lewis County DMV’s staff.
“I only have five people in that office — four examiners and one full-time clerk — to go through the unprecedented amount of mail that has come through, answer phones to give information and now, to make appointments and then to see in-person customers, too,” he added.
The DMV team worked with Mr. Moser to create their reopening plan based on state-issued guidelines distributed June 1.
Transactions that can be done by mail, through the dropbox or online will not be available by appointment for the foreseeable future, he said.
Those transactions include vehicle, boat or trailer registrations; replacement documents; plate surrenders, which require a $1 payment to be included in the drop; address changes; payments of penalties, fees and assessments; and requests for driver abstracts.
Appointments will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on all week days and can be made on a newly established phone line dedicated to reservations beginning Thursday, 315-376-8729.
“Please do not call the appointment line to ask DMV questions,” Mr. Moser said, noting the phone number for those questions is 315-376-5331.
The DMV staff are asked to wear masks when helping customers and will be required to “clean and disinfect all areas accessible to the public and employees” in compliance with state and federal health standards to keep people safe from the ongoing pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.