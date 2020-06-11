LOWVILLE — State coronavirus testing clinics often allow people to “drive through,” but in Lewis County, a new state testing clinic will be a variation in which the clinic “drives through” communities to provide testing.
Most free state testing sites were placed in areas with the most need, resulting in no state testing sites in the north country.
Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said he spoke to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on Thursday and gave a verbal commitment to make Lewis County one of five new testing locations in the north country. The agreement will ultimately be formalized with a memo of understanding.
“We’re going to build a model with a rural flavor to it,” said Mr. Cayer, “We will offer the service in Lowville on the Health System campus and then we’re going to schedule ‘clinics’ in some of our other communities in the county that have a little bit more population so not all community members need to drive to Lowville.”
The state will cover the costs of test kits, lab processing and personal protective equipment while the Health System, in partnership with the county Public Health department, will provide the personnel to conduct the test and do any administration involved with sending the tests out for processing.
Mr. Cayer and his team are now working to determine which communities will be most advantageous — for example in the north, Harrisville, and in the south, Lyons Falls, among others. They hope to create a schedule that will allow for more than one visit “over several weeks,” he said.
As part of the “developing and brain storming” surrounding the program, the Health System and Public Health teams are considering fire hall parking lots as ideal locations for the mobile clinics.
“People routinely go to the fire hall for all sorts of events,” Mr. Cayer said, referring to the halls as “gathering places in our communities.”
There are also plans to offer on-site testing to larger employers in the county for their staffs.
“We would work not only with individual community members. We’d work with our larger employers which we view as very important in supporting the economy of Lewis County.”
Because of Public Health’s participation in the program, Mr. Cayer said they will be “well-positioned to begin contact tracing” in the case of any positive results.
“We’re moving into, I think, creating our own surveillance model in Lewis County which will potentially allow us to identify any hot spots early so we can take the appropriate action.”
According to Mr. Cayer, Lewis County will be allocated 1,200 test kits monthly and tests will be processed by BioReference Laboratories in New Jersey, which has an arrangement with the state.
“We have every reason to believe that there will be a good turnaround time, so that’s where we will send these samples,” he said.
While Mr. Cayer sees this as a positive opportunity to provide information on people who have the novel coronavirus but have not developed symptoms of COVID-19, the disease it causes, as well as surveillance of the virus’ spread, he said more testing doesn’t mean preventative safety measures should be abandoned.
“It is absolutely not an alternative to social distancing or wearing a mask,” Mr. Cayer said, “The way we’re going to continue to have the success that we’ve had as a county and as a region is to wear the mask and respect social distancing, washing our hands frequently and using hand sanitizer.”
