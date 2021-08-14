LOWVILLE — It was envisioned and built in 1931 because of the glaring need highlighted by the Great Depression. Over the years Lewis County General Hospital has expanded into a county-wide health system and is about to have its next big growth spurt.
The coveted Certificate of Need required by health care facilities to build, renovate or purchase major medical equipment was granted to the health system on July 29 for the construction of a $33 million surgical pavilion.
The pavilion project will also reconfigure and renovate the inpatient areas — including the intensive care, medical and surgical units — of the existing facility and create a new space for women’s health services, general surgery and orthopedic surgery.
Securing the certificate was a long, multi-faceted process requiring a comprehensive application describing the project, why the community needs it, who will benefit and, importantly, how the project will be funded, said health system Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.
Mr. Cayer said “next week will be a big week” for his project development team as they organize and make plans to launch construction.
“Though a shovel is not going to be in the ground until early 2022, there are many steps to finalize now that the certificate of need has been approved. We’re blessed. We have a good team,” Mr. Cayer said.
Mr. Cayer foresees that the official call for contractor bids will go out in late November with the bidding to close by mid-to-late December, with the contract to be awarded by the end of January.
According to the certificate’s terms, construction is required to begin by February 2022, however, that is not necessarily practical for a north country project.
“People understand that we live in the climate that we live in, so then we would just communicate with the Certificate of Need folks that instead of February it would be March,” Mr. Cayer said. “So basically it’s about open lines of communication because there are some things we can control and some things we can’t control.”
This timeline is strategic to help mitigate some of the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on the project.
“As you know, construction materials have just gone through the roof,” Mr. Cayer said. “So I’m pushing for it (the bidding) to be as late in the year that we can do it to help give the supply chain a chance to recover from the chaos created by COVID.”
The project development team will also consider what, if any, site preparation work could be done this year while the weather still permits.
The pavilion project is funded through a low-interest bond by the county, which owns the hospital, and a fundraising campaign by the Hospital Foundation to launch officially in the fall.
The health system is the largest employer in the county and the only hospital.
The pillars and squared portico, shown here in the architectural rendering of the new surgical pavilion slated for the Lewis County Health System’s hospital at 7785 N. State St. in Lowville, are a nod to the Grecian columns that stood sentry around the original hospital entrance built in 1931. The columns were controversially removed to make room for a previous addition to the building in the 1960s. Illustration provided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.