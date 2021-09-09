LOWVILLE — Now that there are COVID-19 positive patients being treated at Lewis County General Hospital and infection rates continue to grow around the county, visiting hours and policies have been changed by the Health System.
Beginning today , in-patients will only be allowed two visitors, aged 18 years and older, each day between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
As was the case during previous phases of the pandemic, visitors will only be allowed to go their loved one’s room and straight out of the hospital afterward and must stay in the room for the entire visit unless a hospital staff member asks them to step out of the room for patient care.
Patients with intellectual, developmental and other cognitive disabilities, children and women giving birth will still be allowed visitors during procedures or in the recovery room as agreed upon with the patient’s doctor.
COVID-19 patients can not receive visitors except in an end-of-life situation as arranged with the nursing supervisor.
People receiving elective out-patient procedures, those seeking help in the Emergency Department and patients going to their doctor’s office, the lab, radiology, respiratory care or therapy services all may have one person accompany them.
For more details about the new visitation rules, go to www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.