GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Humane Society is gearing up for the return of its annual Mutt Strut.
The shelter’s biggest fundraiser of the year is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pet owners are invited to bring their dog for a walk on the shelter trails, 6390 Pine Grove Road, and vie for prizes in the dog show.
Raffles for a lottery board and various theme baskets, along with food and drinks, will be available.
There will also be a bounce house, cotton candy, popcorn, cake walk and a Lewis County Humane Society clothing sale. The clothing sale is also being held via Facebook.
According to a press release from the nonprofit organization, funds raised will be used to defray costs of this year’s main project — the remodel of the cat room.
“We’ve done lots of work for our dog areas in the past couple years, and our kitties have been left in the settling dust,” states a letter seeking donations.
The scope of work includes:
n Revamp the layout for more function and space
n Replace non-efficient windows
n Replace all wood and porous materials with solid surface materials
n Add better ventilation, heating and air conditioning
n Replace worn vinyl floors with epoxy paint
“All work will make our catteries easier to clean and prevent the spread of diseases,” the letter states.
Donations may also be earmarked for “dog projects,” which include:
n Replace worn and damaged outdoor fencing
n Add dog runs — additional fencing
n Install “dig preventers” — a huge necessity for the safety of all dogs
n Cover all kennels to prevent climbing/jumping out and provide shade
n Replace broken dog houses
Any individual or business donating $500 or more directly to the Cat Room Project or the Outdoor Dog Kennels will receive a sponsor name plaque located in a prominent spot near the area.
The humane society is seeking donations of cakes and baked goods as well as raffle baskets. Suggestions for basket themes include: pets, wine, camping, movie night, candy, fishing, cooking, cars, sports, bath, games or baby. Monetary donations are also accepted through the website, lewiscountyhumanesociety.org, or Facebook page, LewisCo HumaneSociety
For more information, call 315-376-8349.
