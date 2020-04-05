LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Humane Society team doesn’t shy away from the tough adoption cases. Instead, the group takes the time to undo the damage an abusive shelter or home can have on a pet, waiting for just the right home for each one.
Last year, when the Utica shelter Road to Home was found to have 118 dogs in small cages on floors full of excrement in a warehouse that resulted in its closure, the Lewis County Humane Society, like many other shelters in the surrounding counties and beyond, took more than a handful of the dogs.
One of those rescues in particular, a lab-mix named Shelly, came to the shelter in June and seemed to have a neurological problem.
According to Humane Society Manager Kris Bidwell, a trip to the veterinarian uncovered Sudden Acute Retinal Degeneration Syndrome, or SARDS.
Shelly was “legally blind” and expected to be completely blind within a year. Ms. Bidwell said they realized Shelly was losing her hearing, too.
In addition to the health issues, Shelley was “reactive” with other dogs, as were many of the rescues from Road to Home because of the close, extremely loud quarters at Road to Home.
In October, a “super duper family” went to the society at 6388 Pine Grove Rd. in the town of Watson, to meet Shelly.
Despite Shelly’s medical challenges, the family researched her condition and decided they wanted her. The adoption was complete on Oct. 12, when Shelly finally ended her long road to home saga.
“She has prospered and grown to be a very loved and loving pet who now has a little brother named Charlie who will become Shelly’s seeing-eye dog,” Mrs. Bidwell said. Charlie is a boxer who has joined the family. Shelly is no longer as “reactive” as she used to be with other dogs.
Ms. Bidwell said finding Shelly a home has been one of her favorite moments since beginning her work with the shelter.
One of the three dogs available at the shelter now, Rocky, is a handsome Labrador mix, Ms. Bidwell said, but he is very nervous around new people.
As a result, Rocky has been at the Humane Society for longer than the other available pets, but the shelter team has been working with him and slowly, he is able to warm up to people more quickly.
“He is one of our hardest, but he is a sweetie when he gets used to you. We have a volunteer that started coming in a couple of weeks ago and Rocky is already warming up to her,” Ms. Bidwell said. “We’re still working with him.”
In cases like Blue, a massive blue-gray Great Dane, if the team feels it is out of its depth, it looks for people who can help the animal best.
That help was due to come from a woman in Oklahoma who rehabilitates Great Danes with issues, but the COVID-19 crisis put a pause on the exchange. So for now, the team continues to work to earn Blue’s trust and get him used to new people.
On March 21, the Society took in its last group of rescues for now — five dogs from a Kentucky high-kill shelter.
In just over a week, all five dogs were adopted along with a number of pets that were already in the shelter.
In the three weeks before March 27, about 10 dogs and five cats found their new homes.
Ms. Bidwell said all of the dogs that were in the Kentucky rescue group were in good condition and didn’t have behavioral problems, but often animals are brought in that have issues resulting from conditions in their previous homes.
“We don’t usually know what situation they come from before we get them, but we can tell a lot by how they act, what they need,” Ms. Bidwell said.
In addition to Rocky, there are currently two other dogs and seven cats available for adoption, although two of the cats have adoptions pending.
While Ms. Bidwell said she believes there has been an uptick in people interested in adopting pets, the team does what it can to ensure the adoptions are not being done on a whim.
“Please remember, if you adopt while you’re home they will still be there when you go back to work! Consider this before you decide!” a Facebook post on the Society’s page said last week. “They need you for their entire lives, not just during the quarantine!”
To learn more about the Lewis County Humane Society, go to its webpage at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or its Facebook page, LewisCo Humane Society or call 315-376-8349.
(1) comment
My two dogs were hard luck cases, brought to shelters, adopted out, then returned, twice! They are big, sort of ungainly, and hard to handle, at first. But with time, they have turned into my best buddies,. they are still big, a bit tough to handle, but for the most part, well behaved, Love em dearly, one snores like a chain saw, but it keeps the mice away.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.