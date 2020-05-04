LOWVILLE — He had worked 10 nights in a row, 12 hours each, rotating through seven different intensive care units. At times, he had more than double the nurse-to-patient ratio necessary to give proper care. But this is a COVID-19 hospital in the Bronx, one of the hardest hit areas of New York City, so normal standards have been suspended for the foreseeable future.
Constableville resident Keith Bates, a registered nurse, is there because he knows it is what he is on this earth to do, but that doesn’t mean it’s all just a normal day’s work.
“I’ve worked in significantly large hospitals with significantly sick people, and this is definitely the hardest and most challenging that I have ever taken on in my years of critical care and emergency healthcare,” he said. “It’s definitely much more intense than I anticipated.”
With 19 years in the healthcare field and 15 years as a registered nurse with specialized intensive care unit (ICU) experience and emergency response expertise, Mr. Bates signed up with an emergency response organization that contracted with about 5,000 nurses from around the country to help battle the crisis caused by the novel coronavirus in the city.
It’s the attitudes of those relief nurses that Mr. Bates said has made the most positive impression on him.
“Just about everybody that’s showed up here is here for the right reasons. We’re here to help people. We’re here to do our best and push ourselves to the brink of exhaustion, to help humanity.”
Although his contract doesn’t permit him to name the hospital, Mr. Bates said he is working at a level-one teaching hospital currently being used for COVID-19 patients as much as possible. It is normally a 350-bed facility, but every possible outpatient space has been transformed so that there are currently more than 1,000 patients.
According to Mr. Bates, an ICU nurse would normally have a 2-to-1 ratio with their patients, but he has had between three and five patients every shift since arriving in the Bronx.
“It makes for a lot of running for your 12 hours shift but you just try to do your best and do the best for the patients that you can,” Mr. Bates said.
COVID-19’s trademark puss-like fluid goes deep into the lungs, leaving very little space, if any, for oxygen to transfer into the blood stream, he said. It typically is described as looking like shards of glass on chest X-rays.
Mr. Bates said small stress levels that would ordinarily make someone breath a bit faster to get more oxygen leaves COVID-19 patients without enough lung space to do that.
“It doesn’t matter how hard these people work, once they get that fluid into their lungs, oxygen can’t cross over that blood barrier as efficiently and it causes them just to drop [in oxygen level] so quickly,” according to Mr. Bates, who said cardiac side effects are also common, like dropping blood pressure while heart rates go “through the roof.”
“I find myself, the entire shift, trying to find a balancing act between keeping their blood pressure up, keeping the heart rate stable, keeping their oxygenation set point — just trying to manage a critical care patient with less than the appropriate time frame because I’m covering way more patients than I normally would,” he said.
“I knew what I was walking into, but I didn’t expect the patients to be as sensitive to care, so it’s been extremely challenging when they’re intubated or they’re on that breathing machine, to get them off,” Mr. Bates said. “All of the patients in this one particular ICU have been on breathing machines since the beginning of April.”
Almost two weeks into what was originally going to be a three-week stint, Mr. Bates had his first experience with a patient making progress.
An intubated woman on a ventilator improved enough to have a tracheostomy, a hole created in her neck for a direct airway, that can be used for the ventilator when it’s needed instead of all of the time.
“Over the last three days she’s gone from having a tube in her throat, to having the tracheostomy placed, to coming off the ventilator, to finally waking up and coming around and actually acknowledging us and that she knows what’s going on,” Mr. Bates said. “Throughout all this craziness, this is my first person that I’m starting to see pull through, and it’s been weeks — weeks! — that all of this has been going on and she’s not out of the woods by any means.”
Some drug treatments are being used, for example anti-virals, because it’s a teaching hospital, Mr. Bates said, but most patients are only getting lung support until the person’s body can clear itself of the viral infection.
Far too often, however, the virus doesn’t get cleared and the worst happens at a time when families must say goodbye at the door of the hospital, not knowing if they will see their loved ones again alive. The person who is losing their battle with the disease may not get a chance to express their love, to say their goodbyes.
“It’s gut-wrenching to see these people going without their family members seeing them. I’ve had conversations with family members where they just lose it completely, sobbing over the phone,” Mr. Bates said. “The last time they saw them, they had a fever and a cough and then 17 days later they’re dead in an ICU. It’s extremely difficult.”
While he accepts that, in some cases, the limits of medicine mean that some of his patients will die, he can’t accept allowing people under his care to die alone.
“It’s comforting that I can be one of the people that can hold their hands through their last breaths. It’s comforting that I can be the extension of that family who’s on the Ipad, saying goodbye, crying while I’m crying — I’m getting choked up thinking about some of the scenarios I’ve been in. I couldn’t imagine being in that situation where you can’t get that closure, you can’t say goodbye. You don’t know somebody’s died until one of the healthcare workers get a chance to call to say, ‘Hey, they’ve passed. I’m so sorry.’”
The work is grueling and, at times defeating, but Mr. Bates said he draws on tricks he would use to psych himself up for a big hockey game: while he’s getting dressed for the day, he puts on his headphones, listens to his motivational playlist and “gets ready for battle,” just like he would have when putting on his pads before heading to the ice.
“I’m not going to lie. Every morning I have left that hospital defeated and I can’t believe how difficult the night before was. But every single day I’ve woken up to a bunch of positive messages from people sending me well wishes and I try to get myself into the zone.”
Part of that motivation also comes from the bonds he is forming with the other relief nurses. While they can’t go out and get to know each other like traveling nurses normally would, Mr. Bates said they are getting used to each other through the work. The buses are quiet in the morning after the overnight shift, but returning from work, the group is full of energy, letting off steam. “I can say I’ve already made some lifelong friends. It’s a scenario where people come together from all different walks of life and leave best friends. It’s awesome to see.”
As a diehard Rangers hockey fan, Mr. Bates had been to the city many times, but said it’s very eerie to be in Times Square, where he is staying, empty to the point he can walk down the middle of street without being hit by a car.
With restaurants closed, eating can be a challenge, Mr. Bates said, but he does get some care packages with all of the essentials to keep going: protein bars, fresh fruit, bottled water and, of course, lots of coffee. He said he’s “all set” and self-sufficient for those types of things.
Signing up for the dangerous duty was not a unilateral, cowboy-type of move as may be expected of a man who has had adrenaline-laced jobs as an emergency medical technician and zooming to crisis scenes on a helicopter.
Mr. Bates and his wife Amanda, a physician assistant at an urgent care facility in Utica, have three children — Easton, 6, Kreigh, almost 5 and Julia, almost 3. At one point they had considered both signing up.
“When we realized only one of us would be able to go, Keith would have more knowledge to share and probably be able to make a bigger impact than I would. So I was on board with him going,” Mrs. Bates said. “If it weren’t for our children being left without a single parent to their name, I would have wanted to go down to help as much as I could as well.”
That has meant a significant transition for Mrs. Bates.
“I’ve been working two full-time jobs while he has been more part time and staying at home with the children, so this has definitely been a big change for me,” she said.
While Mrs. Bates cut back to the one full-time position she currently holds at the beginning of April, with the help of a trusted babysitter who also does the home schooling, she is managing many new responsibilities.
She is, for the first time, taking care of their animals comprised of a “herd of chickens” and two goats, she said, getting up for morning chores and getting the garbage to the curb.
“I’m doing OK. I miss my husband and it’s definitely a huge change, but it’s a huge change for everyone right now. I think everyone in some way is a little displaced from their normal life. Keith being gone seems kind of like one of those temporary changes and I just try to take it in stride,” Mrs. Bates said.
Mr. and Mrs. Bates both said the community support they have been receiving from their families in Utica and Theresa, Mrs. Bates’s hometown, as well as their chosen home base in Lewis County, has been phenomenal.
That outpouring has given Mr. Bates peace of mind about his family and led to kindnesses that have made life better for Mrs. Bates and the kids.
As examples, Mrs. Bates notes those who have dropped off fresh vegetables or gone grocery shopping for her and the friend of Mr. Bates who convinced a pizzeria in Boonville to deliver to the family despite their location well out of anyone’s delivery zone between Boonville and Constableville.
The children are taking their cues from their mom, according to both parents, and rolling with the situation.
Both parents have been impressed with their son’s understanding of the importance of their work helping people and support of his father being away to do so in a place where people need it so badly, they said. He and his sister Kreigh have even managed to put aside sibling rivalry and show some enthusiasm for helping their mother with chores.
In general, it’s the newness of having their mom home more that seems to capture their focus for now. For the girls, that means some activities like getting their nails painted.
“Daddy definitely does not do toe nails and finger nails,” Mrs. Bates said.
Although she doesn’t always have time for self-care, she said Easton makes an effort to “take care of mommy” but some things — like when Scooby, the family’s 100-pound, red hound, “kind of dopey dog” gets let out by his sisters — can only be fixed by mom.
Down in the Bronx, Mr. Bates accepted the request that he extend his contract, so following a three-day break after he finishes his first stint this week, he will step on the bus at his hotel to return to the hospital for another shift for another eight weeks.
Mrs. Bates said she’s “on board 100 percent,” with the caveat that the kids continue to be OK with having him away.
“If my kids seem to be suffering and it’s something that I’m not able to pull them out of and it’s having an effect on them emotionally, then we’ll have to bring dad home,” she said.
For now, however, Mr. Bates continues to balance all of the elements of his ICU patients’ care, hoping to tip it a little more toward life than death every day.
Coming from one of the counties least impacted by COVID-19 and now working in one of the hospitals most impacted in the city with more positive cases of the disease and more deaths as a result than any other city in the world, he understands more than most people who are either in one of those scenarios or the other that, like with each of his patients, there is a sensitive balance when it comes to deciding between keeping people safe and reopening the economy.
He said he understands the point of the view from people who need to get their businesses restarted and the frustration for people seeing big box stores still open, where “people are all on top of each other,” while parks and wide-open spaces are closed, but with what he believes to be hundreds of thousands of people who are likely to be carrying the disease unknowingly and without symptoms able to transmit it to other people, the time to try to go back to “normal” has not yet come.
“I definitely think that we still need to be patient and give it a little bit more time before we really start to get next to each other again. I think it’s still going to be very hard with the lost incomes and it’s going to be an extreme balancing act. I think social isolation is still a good idea and to use the masks because it’s also a good idea to protect others,” Mr. Bates said, “I can tell you from my first-hand perspective from down here that I have never seen so much death. I’ve been around a lot of death, a lot of dying. That’s just part of being a critical care nurse. But still, on a daily basis, we’re sending people down to the morgue.”
City residents are also getting restless, Mr. Bates said, but he worries about a second surge. Some re-opening, with precautions, makes more sense in the north country, he said.
For Mrs. Bates, who admits to also being frustrated with the current situation at times and having had less exposure to the impact of the disease than her husband, the key is to leave the decision up to the experts that have all of the information and know what is going on “behind the curtain” at a healthcare facility and in the larger picture of the disease and its impact.
“People don’t necessarily realize how serious this could be. Reopening too soon could undo all of the efforts that everyone has put forth in the last several weeks and it would all be for nothing. We would then experience what we’ve been trying to avoid. I understand it’s frustrating and I would like things to be back to normal, too, but I am willing to wait for the wisdom of the experts to make that decision,” she said.
Ultimately, for Mr. Bates, the decision to stay in New York City for as long as possible to help as many people as possible with the support of his family, his employer locally, Lewis County General Hospital, and his community, while the need is so great and he has the skills to serve is the only thing that makes sense right now.
“It’s an honor to be able to do this. I couldn’t imagine not being on the front lines, to not be down here and use my life’s work to help with what’s likely, I hope, the biggest healthcare emergency of our lifetime, of all of our lifetimes. I’ll seriously be happy if I never have to deal with any healthcare crisis like this again,” he said.
In that, too, he is not alone.
