LOWVILLE — Lewis County residents are generally more positive about their lives than their neighbors in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, according to the 13th annual Survey of the Community, however that positivity slipped in many measures from last year.
Politically, more people in the county are “middle of the road” than conservative or liberal but on hot topic issues, answers are on one side of the spectrum or the other.
The survey’s results were presented to the board of legislators on Tuesday afternoon before their monthly meeting. The study, conducted by the Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College, began in 1999 and was first conducted in Lewis County in 2007. It offers “a yearly updated inventory of the attitudes and opinions” of county residents.
While Lewis County respondents had a more positive perspective than Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties on the overall state of the local economy and the availability of good jobs, positive responses are down from about 45 percent last year to 35 percent and about 27 percent to 25 percent, respectively. In both cases, the majority of respondents gave a “fair” rating.
Thirty-one percent of those surveyed, up from 25 percent in 2018, said they believe their family’s personal financial situation got better in the year before the survey, but 53 said it was the same.
With agriculture a major part of the Lewis County economy and farms struggling to survive, 76% of respondents listed the two most significant threats to successful farming are that farming is too expensive because of things like taxes and small profit margins and because there are too few new or young farmers replacing those leaving the field.
Regardless of political beliefs, 74 percent of respondents said that small farms should be protected by the government, not subjected to market conditions.
“That was interesting,” said District 4 Legislator Ian Gilbert, “Across the political spectrum, people are in support of local farmers. It shows that people are very strongly attached to family farms.”
The use of agricultural land for solar energy in the county, appears to have significant support with 67.3% of survey participants giving positive responses. The majority of responses were positive across the gender, age, education and economic breakdowns of the group as well.
Trail development in the county can be controversial, but survey respondents were supportive of all the options presented.
Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed support non-motorized walking, hiking and bicycling trails while 74 percent would like further development of those for ATV and snowmobile.
District 5 Legislator Richard Chartrand said he was pleased to learn that a large majority of the survey group supported transforming existing railroad tracks into multi-use trails with 82 percent of participants in favor of the idea.
“I have been working on making that happen, on the track from Carthage to here since I got on this board,” he said, “So I guess I won’t give up.”
Overall 70 percent of survey-takers said they believe public outdoor recreational opportunities are good or excellent, higher than respondents in either Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties.
A solid majority, 61 percent, of Lewis County residents said they believe “things in the county are heading in the right direction” and 18% said they believe the direction is wrong.
The local verdict on the national situation, however, is not so clear cut: 42 percent of respondents believe we as a nation are heading in the right direction while 43 percent said we are going the wrong way.
Although Lewis County is a conservative stronghold with more than double the number of voters registered to more conservative parties than those registered to more liberal parties, the largest number of survey respondents, 47 percent, classify themselves as “middle of the road,” compared to 37 percent who said they are conservative and 10 percent liberal.
“That centrist group is emerging in all three counties,” said JCC Research Director Joel LaLone, “But what’s interesting is that if you go deeper in the data on the political issues, the majority of the answers are all on one extreme or the other with a very low percentage of answers in between.”
On nine out of the 13 hot-topic questions asked, the majority of those in the middle of the political spectrum and liberals gave the same answers.
The only other issue on which all three groups agreed besides government help for small farms was that the government should focus “on our own people and problems and let the world take care of itself,” instead of maintaining “a strong leadership position” in the world. While half of the people in the survey said they believe legal immigration should be reduced with 42 percent responding it should not, 50 percent of respondents were against building a wall at the Mexican border and 42 percent were in favor of it.
A little over half of the survey takers at 53 percent said they believe government should be responsible for health care, down from last year’s 59 percent. It is the lowest percentage of the three counties.
Marijuana legalization had significantly more fans in the county in 2019 than in 2018 with 43 percent in support of the action compared to 26 percent 12 months prior.
A majority also responded that climate change is “pretty much a proven scientific conclusion” instead of “pretty much exaggerated speculation” and over 20 percent more people said they believed abortion is a woman’s right than those who said it is morally wrong, although that is slightly down from 60 percent last year. In both measures, Lewis showed numbers lower than neighboring counties, as well as in those who believe same-sex relationships are “all right.” In 2019, 52 percent said it’s all right while in 2018, 63 percent gave the same answer.
Compared to Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, Lewis is more anti-gun control and more in favor of President Donald Trump’s job performance.
The data was gathered through a 12-page survey taken by 539 adults in October 2019, 381 through telephone interviews and 158 surveys completed online.
In total 5,000 telephone numbers, a mixture of home and cellular, were randomly selected from a list and 9,000 emails were selected to receive surveys.
The study, while providing insight into community residents, what and how they think about important issues and what gives them a good quality of life, also gives students the opportunity for first-hand learning and experience in every aspect of data collection and analysis.
