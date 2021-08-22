PLATTSBURGH — Mike Carpinelli says part of the reason he decided to run for governor was to take action in the face of the Cuomo administration’s various mandates and laws.
In a recent interview with the Press-Republican, the Lewis County sheriff contended Cuomo circumvented the Constitution via budget bills and executive orders, and took issue with the now outgoing governor’s prior comments that there was no place for certain conservatives in New York state.
“I decided, ‘You know what? This is the time where I have to stand my ground, stand behind my words and take action,’ and that’s why I decided to run,” he said.
“And also the fact that I have a (15-year-old) daughter who is a young lady that I wish could continue to grow up in New York state, stay here possibly and be employed here possibly, and the rate that things are going, she’s not going to want to stay here at all.”
Carpinelli is part of a crowded field of GOP gubernatorial nominee hopefuls, including Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island, former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani.
Though he is an upstate candidate, Carpinelli has downstate roots. He was born and raised in Kingston and his family comes from Commack, Long Island and Yonkers.
“I have a lot of contacts still, so I know the area down there very well.”
The sheriff said what makes him different as a candidate is that he is “not a politician.” He described himself as a “regular guy” who understands the working class voter and New York families, who he says prospered until Cuomo took over.
He said he also doesn’t owe anything to major corporations and donors, and does not have political ties or favors to worry about. Carpinelli added that he strictly adheres to the Constitution, pointing to how he did not support the NY SAFE Act and did not enforce COVID-related PAUSE orders.
Based on his travels to Albany to advocate with fellow sheriffs against issues like bail reform, Carpinelli said state representatives seemed to fear Cuomo.
“A governor shouldn’t be feared. He should be respected, not feared.”
Eighty-five percent of county GOP chairs threw their support behind Zeldin in a straw poll taken in June. Carpinelli did not receive any votes.
The sheriff argued that not all counties were present and that, of those that were, several withheld from the vote.
He also posited that most of the votes came from downstate chairs who “already had the fix in” as state GOP chair Nick Langworthy was looking at Zeldin’s fundraising totals. The congressman raised more than $4 million in the first three months of his campaign.
Carpinelli characterized concentrating on the money as a slap in the face to New Yorkers who lost their businesses or jobs during the pandemic.
“We’re going to fall back on who raises the most money to be the candidate for the people? That’s pathetic.”
Carpinelli’s campaign website features a photo of him and former President Donald Trump, and his “About” page says he is best known as Trump’s “favorite sheriff in New York state.”
Asked how he expected that to play in a state that went for President Joe Biden in 2020, Carpinelli first contended the state “allegedly” went for Biden, before questioning why the state’s cities have control.
“Where is the rest of our voices being heard? There’s still millions of other people out there in the state of New York that deserve the same representation and we’re not getting it.”
He said it will be incumbent upon residents to come out and vote, and also decried media, specifically the “left side,” that doesn’t want “a pro-constitutional, pro-God, pro-family and less government person.” Carpinelli claimed they want the elite to rule, not the masses.
He said he doesn’t just want to appeal to people who supported Trump, and wants everyone in the state to work together.
“Whether we have our differences or not, we still need to work together as a people and as politicians to benefit this state. If we don’t do that, we’re going to continue to accomplish nothing as we have so far.”
Asked where expanding broadband access would sit on his priority list, Carpinelli said he supports finding out what residents want, perhaps by doing a study.
“I don’t want to hear just from the corporations, I want to hear from the people.”
He feels the Adirondack Park is “way overregulated.”
“I think there is way too much New York City influence from the elites that want to control the land from the very people who pay taxes on that and from the very people who own such lands or border the lands, and are not allowed to use them in a manner because of the fact they’re afraid it will damage the ecosystem.”
In recent years, the state budget gave Cuomo the authority to close a correctional facility with 90 days’ notice. Most recently, that resulted in the shutter of the Clinton Correctional Facility Annex in Dannemora, Watertown Correctional Facility and Gowanda Correctional Facility.
Asked how he would approach prisons and navigate right-sizing them to the incarcerated population while also acknowledging their impact on local communities, Carpinelli said he would immediately reopen them.
“We have such a crime wave going on right now that there is no doubt — as has been proven in the past — there’s no doubt that a reversal is coming and that they’re going to start housing people again in state prisons.”
Carpinelli emphasized that he is pro-law enforcement and funding the police.
“You have to have law and order in order to have a productive society.”
