Lewis County shows its LGBTQ Pride

LOWVILLE — About 150 people gathered June 5 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds Forest Park Pavilion in celebration of Pride and community in Lewis County.
The Lewis County Pride Community Picnic was emceed by ABC 50’s Alex Hazard who rang in Pride Month with a ceremonial cowbell and crowd “moo.”
“Emceeing the Pride picnic was a privilege — as it is to be part of any Pride event” Mr. Hazard said. “Especially in our rural communities it’s so important to show kids that acceptance is key. It was great to see all the families do exactly that. I’m looking forward to seeing families do the same in our event in Clayton, the last weekend of June at River Pride.”
About 11 community organizations including The Q Center, TLS, UpCoalition, Mountain View Prevention and Planned Parenthood of the North Country, had displays of resources they offer to the community.
There was a cornhole tournament, food, games, the opportunity to dance and celebrate to music provided by Tom Ellis of Zapet DJ Service and basket raffles with prizes provided by the community organizations.
Matt Putorti, Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, was the keynote speaker and Carmen Sweet, local LGBTQ advocate, shared some thoughtful words. Mr. Putorti, an openly gay man, put forth the message of “Happy Pride.”
“Within the LGBTQ community, there is a debate about whether Pride should be a celebration or should go back to its roots as a protest,” he said. “I think it should be both. We should celebrate this community and be ready to fight to protect our rights that are increasingly under attack. That is why Pride events like this one, which are increasingly being organized around the north country, are important — because they allow members of the LGBTQ community to meet and get to know each other, and the broader community to see and know us.”
According to organizers, Lewis County did just that.
“Overall, the event was wonderful — such welcoming enthusiasm, love and understanding,” said Hilary F. Avallone, the Q Center program supervisor at ACR Health. “People said they really enjoyed the event and are looking forward to next year.”
