LOWVILLE — Lewis County veterans organizations will perform military honors at cemeteries in three towns and participate in a parade in the village of Lowville during Memorial Day weekend.
The Joint Honor Guard will perform ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday beginning at the American Legion, 5383 Dayan St., and include members of the Legion Post 162; the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6912, 7744 West State St.; and the Marine Corps League Lewis Detachment 754, 7429 Route 12.
“Loved ones who have veterans that have been laid to rest are encouraged to attend this solemn ceremony,” said Legion Post Commander C. Lee Hinkleman in a news release. “We provide full military honors to veterans set to rest at these cemeteries.”
Doughnuts and coffee will be offered at the American Legion a half hour before the departure time on both days.
The cemetery schedule for Sunday includes:
Noon — Brantingham, North-South Road, Greig
12:50 p.m. — Sperryville, 6590 Sperryville Road, Glenfield
1:20 p.m. — Petries Corners, 7099 Number Four Road
1:40 p.m. — Beaches Bridge, 6353 Number Four Road
2 p.m. — Old Glendale, 6162 Glendale Road, Glenfield
2:20 p.m. — Martinsburg, 5322 County Route 30
2:40 p.m. — West Martinsburg, 7008 West Road
3 p.m. — West Lowville, 7546 Route 12
On Monday, cemeteries in the village of Lowville that will be visited include:
7:45 a.m. — Wilcox Road, Route 26
8 a.m. — Hillside, 9544 Route 26
8:15 a.m. — Reed Cemetery, 9041 East Road
8:30 a.m. — Lee Lumber, 7406 East Road
8:40 a.m. — East State Street, 7598 East State St.
8:50 a.m. — River Street, 5579 River St.
9 a.m. — Jackson Street, 5516 Jackson St.
9:10 a.m. — Upper Stowe Street, 5299 Stowe St.
9:20 a.m. — Rural Avenue, Lowville
The visits will culminate in a parade through the village beginning at 11 a.m. Monday at Nortz & Virkler Ford, 7468 S. State St., and ending at Veterans Park in the center of the village for a wreath-placing ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, full military honors and an address by the Marine Corps Commandant Jim C. Trainham II.
Participants in the parade will include the Lowville Academy marching band, the Lowville Volunteer Fire Department, scouting groups, various law enforcement agencies and veterans groups.
Mr. Hinkleman said Legion members place flags at 32 veterans’ gravesites before Memorial Day annually and retire them after Labor Day in September.
The public is encouraged to stop at the American Legion, VFW, and the Marine Corps League following the event.
For more information, call Mr. Hinkleman at 315-376-3712.
