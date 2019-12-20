PORT LEYDEN — Two controversial Facebook posts by a village mayor sparked push-back, debate and support in one fell swoop on Thursday morning.
Heather Collins, mayor of the small southern Lewis County village of Port Leyden, posted publicly her feelings about the “LGBTQ agenda.”
“Hey LGBTQ agenda: the rainbow is not yours. Boys/men/sons/have testicles and a REAL penis! -newsflash You’ll never compete with what God made.”
This post was the second on the topic. The first was made on Dec. 17 and marked private.
“Hey LGBTQ agenda: If you get a monthly visitor (menstruation) you’re a GIRL. -TheTruthInLove”
Mrs. Collins made another private post Thursday afternoon.
“I am being told in my personal life that I MUST address individuals with their chosen pronouns. I respectfully refuse! (This is not Village related.)”
The private posts, shared by screen shots, had all positive reactions and comments from her friends, but the public post, shared both by screen shots and the share button before it was made private, had very mixed responses.
By mid-afternoon, the majority of the over 30 comments were in exchanges between the mayor and four of her Facebook friends who challenged her statement.
Those friends included one person in the LGBTQ community who said the post was “incredibly hurtful,” another who advised Mrs. Collins to “speak her truth with love” and two who were “disappointed” by the post and felt it was inappropriate for a mayor.
A few more evening comments put the majority of opinions in support of Mrs. Collins’ statement and of speaking her mind.
“It’s not about the LGBTQ community, it’s about the agenda,” Mrs. Collins said in an interview. “These are my personal beliefs, not my position as mayor. I believe in a traditional male-female relationship. I think if an adult makes a decision otherwise, that’s fine, but they have no right to control others and what pronouns they use.”
As a conservative Christian, she said she feels forced to accept things she doesn’t agree with because of social pressure and political correctness. Her posts were her rebellion against that pressure.
Being mayor, she said, had nothing to do with it.
But for Sarah Kate Lumley, a Syracuse resident whose husband works at Fort Drum, being mayor has everything to do with it.
She saw Mrs. Collins’ posts via screen shots on a Facebook group that, while not specifically focused on LGBTQ issues, is very open-minded.
“Everybody is entitled to personal views, I’m not faulting her for that although I don’t agree. But she’s a public servant. There’s a difference between having private discussions with family and friends and putting it out there for the world to see on Facebook. By now we all know that there is no really private posts on Facebook,” Mrs. Lumley said.
Both Mrs. Lumley and another person who shared screen shots of the posts on the review section of the village of Port Leyden page, agreed that the reference to the LGBTQ “agenda” was “almost as offensive” as the opinions expressed.
“I’ve never felt we have an agenda. We want to let bygones be bygones,” said Joshua Kellar, Watertown, “When I first saw the posts I thought it was more hate being spread. I wasn’t going to say anything until I found out she’s a mayor. My personal belief is if you’re in a position of power like a mayor or a judge you can’t always say whatever you want.”
Mr. Kellar and Mrs. Lumley said Mayor Collins should be looking out for her whole village, including those who identify as LGBTQ, but her posts might make it difficult for that part of the village to approach her.
Mrs. Collins responded that she strives to work for and help everyone that comes to her as the village’s leader regardless of her personal beliefs.
When asked if she would comply with the request of a transgender person who approached her as mayor and asked her to use their current pronoun and not their birth pronoun, she said it would be difficult for her but she would probably use whatever pronoun was indicated by the name on the sign-in sheet.
The village has a population of about 657, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
