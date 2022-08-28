After lightning strikes, NASA set to launch Artemis I today

Artemis I, NASA’s Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft, sits Saturday on Launch Pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Saturday afternoon brought thunderstorms over Kennedy Space Center including several lightning strikes at the launch pad from where the Artemis I mission is scheduled to lift off today.

NASA teams evaluating the effects of three strikes at Launch Pad 39-B’s lightning towers overnight deemed everything was fine to proceed with the countdown expected ahead of the beginning of the two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m.

Tribune Wire

