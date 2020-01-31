WATERTOWN — When Ling Wu meditates outside City Hall, sometimes people ask what brings her to Watertown, and instead of diving too deep, she would just say an airplane.
Around four years ago, Ms. Wu experienced something that made her look inward instead of finding problems with everyone else. She went to see her dying ex-husband in the hospital, which would help lead her down a path of compassion and tolerance.
It’s a Friday and Ms. Wu is driving downtown to meditate outside City Hall. She got out of her van, walked to the front of the building, laid her mat down on the concrete and sat down. Her portable speaker usually plays as she meditates, but her phone was malfunctioning since temperatures had dipped below zero degrees. Still, she meditated for an hour, got back in her van and went home. She has done this most weekdays for about a year.
Ms. Wu grew up in China and left when she was 30 years old. She left because she was searching for something, unclear of what. She moved to a country near Dubai for three years before moving to the United States. She, her son and her husband began a life in Adams. In a new place, Ms. Wu was thinking how she and her family could survive. She worked at Kohl’s before making good money selling jewelry at festivals and farmers markets, and her husband had a job on Fort Drum. But her marriage hit a decline.
Ms. Wu was known by friends as kind and warm-hearted on the surface, but underneath she had been struggling for years to get along with her family and her husband.
“All my friends thought I was an angel,” Ms. Wu said over coffee this week. “But why was I always arguing with my family and in my marriage? I didn’t like it, but I didn’t know how to solve the problem. I know I’m a good person, but why was I still having these problems?”
She and her husband, Gary, would later separate, and soon after he would fall ill. Gary asked Ms. Wu to visit when he was in the hospital. She decided she would, and all the arguments they had over the years — the times they didn’t get along — became unnecessary when she walked in his hospital room.
“I just cried,” she said. “I said I’m sorry to him. I don’t know why I felt sorry, but I did. I feel like I wasn’t able to make it any better because I didn’t know any better.”
Gary would die soon after that visit. Ms. Wu wondered what she could have done differently in the times they disagreed. She was quick to argue when she thought he was wrong, and she usually stood strong on whatever the argument was — rarely trying to walk in his shoes, she said.
“That really made me reflect on what I had to work on,” she said. “The more I think about it, the more I feel sorry about him.”
Her approach to her family was similar. She always wondered what her relatives might have done wrong to hurt her, not what she might have done wrong.
“I didn’t know better,” Ms. Wu said. “And I didn’t want people to take the same journey I did.”
That’s when she discovered meditation, coupling it with studying principles like tolerance, compassion and truthfulness.
“There were a lot of things I did wrong but I never noticed that,” Ms. Wu said, “and I really feel sorry for those arguments. I didn’t have enough tolerance.”
She practices using compassion when she has to admit she’s wrong. She uses it when someone else wrongs her, too, hoping that person might use it when they’re wronged. And meditation ties it all together — there for her when she doesn’t know how to approach a situation.
That’s why she meditates outside City Hall. She said she wants to share the beauty of these principles that made her a better person. She hopes people use these tools of patience to repair relationships like she has worked to do with her family. It’s not perfect, her relationship with her family, but she’s doing better than before.
“That’s my journey,” she said. “It’s called practice.”
And in September, Ms. Wu started working at the Indian River school district helping Chinese students during class.
“I love it,” Ms. Wu said. “When I see kids, even from their eyes, their face, the way they talk, their actions, I see the pureness. So for me, that’s the best job.”
She’s cold when she gets out of her van to meditate. She’s cold when she gets up to leave, but she doesn’t feel the temperature while she meditates. Knowing her mission and what keeps her going makes the temperature outside the least of her worries.
“Mentally, I know it’s cold,” she said. “On the other hand, what can I do to benefit our community? I have to struggle. A lot of my friends do even colder than that. We have to go out to share the three principles to our community, to others, so we have a better place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.