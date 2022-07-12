WATERTOWN — A few dozen people saved room at the front of their fitness class for Agnes T. White Monday morning at the YMCA, waiting for the 91-year-old who rarely missed workouts and inspired the entire group.
The fitness group made room for Mrs. White at her front spot where she had worked out three times a week for years, and as recently as Friday, at the Downtown YMCA.
She never made that class Monday. She was crossing Weaver Road at about 7 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota sedan. Mrs. White died at the scene.
The operator of the sedan was not hurt. An investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing and no tickets had been issued as of Monday. The sheriff’s office did not release any further details on Tuesday.
Mrs. White was born at her home in Antwerp in 1931. Her brother, Claude, was 16 years older than her, so she was like an only child. As a result, she became skilled at occupying herself, her daughters Cecile Murray and Nancy Cook said.
“She was probably one of those kids who if you gave them a tin pan and a rolling pin they’re content to play in the sand all day,” Ms. Murray said. “She was good at keeping herself busy.”
She grew up working on her family farm, and her daughters still have photos of her riding a draft horse. She was a receptionist for some time, and eventually met her husband, Joseph White. He enlisted in the military and the two mailed love letters to each other, which her daughters found. The young love was punctuated by a photograph her daughters recently found, showing Mrs. White up close to the camera, lighting a cigar for Mr. White. They eventually had children, and Mrs. White held her kids to a higher standard as they grew up, similar to the way she spread inspiration to fellow YMCA members in her later years.
“She took pride in that,” Ms. Murray said. “She loved the fact that she may have pushed somebody to maybe try something they weren’t comfortable with.”
It was because she held herself to a high standard.
“She wasn’t going to be one of those people who felt sorry for herself because she was old,” Ms. Cook said. “She always figured out ways to do something.”
Michelle L. Graham, senior director of health and wellness at the YMCA, teaches the enhanced fitness class that Mrs. White attended. It was 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of weight training, three times a week. Ms. Graham said watching Mrs. White in class at her age, with the attitude she had, was inspiring — so much so that the group’s motto was to “Live Like Timmie,” which was Mrs. White’s nickname. Her maiden name is Timerman.
“Her life was impactful and beautiful,” Ms. Graham said. “She radiated kindness and joy and love and was considerate — all the qualities that you would want in anyone. She embodied the whole spirit of the YMCA, which is kindness, respect and responsibility.”
Ms. Graham said the class is evidence-based and she inputs data every month on attendance. She said Mrs. White was one of the members who attended class the most, coming 10 to 12 times a month and driving herself there each time.
“When we grow up, we want to be like her,” Ms. Graham said. “To be that way and to be so independent, so highly engaged and dedicated to her health and well-being is something to behold.”
Just a few months ago, Ms. Graham wrote a column for NNY Living magazine about how older adults in the fitness class — namely Mrs. White — inspired and helped her get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Agnes, AKA Timmie, a sweet YMCA member has inspired me for many years,” Ms. Graham wrote. “Her commitment to exercise, her keen wit and joyful spirit is contagious.”
The class threw a 91st birthday party for Mrs. White in February. They worked out together and then had breakfast, and some even brought Mrs. White gifts. But it wasn’t just the YMCA where she was dedicated and admired. She attended the Holy Family Church in Watertown, volunteering for different events over many years. She was a Girl Scout leader for her children. She had a breakfast club, a sprawling social network and several friends. Her requirement to be independent as a child informed her decisions throughout her life.
Mrs. White occasionally wrote letters to the editor for the Watertown Daily Times. In her letters, she advocated for the east side of Watertown, where she lived on Weaver Road.
“I live in the country and love it,” Mrs. White wrote in a 2003 letter to the Times. “However, I don’t appreciate all the litter thrown out along our rural roads … Keep America beautiful.”
In 2003, she wrote a letter supporting local businesses and pushing back against corporate supply companies like Home Depot coming to Watertown. In 1990, she opined about the loss of tree life she called beautiful on lower State Street.
“How sad it is to travel down lower State Street these days,” she wrote in her brief letter. “The beautiful trees which once graced this street are gone — forever. All that we’ll see now are a wider street and new higher utility poles. More careful planning could have saved some of these trees from the chain saw.”
In 1996, she wrote about how there wasn’t much of a supermarket on the east side of town, while another was planned to be built on Arsenal Street.
“I’m sure others feel the same,” she wrote. “If so, let’s hear from you.”
Ms. Graham said she is profoundly grateful to call Mrs. White a friend and that she feels lucky to have known her for so many years.
“She lived her life in faith,” Ms. Graham said. “She was certainly dedicated to her health and wellness. She surrounded herself with beautiful, amazing people and she had a remarkable family who loved and honored her. I think that’s living your best life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.