LOWVILLE — Stretching out on a lawn or unfolding a lawn chair, listening to live music out in the fresh air — summer concerts offer a special kind of warm weather entertainment. In Lewis County this year, there are more than ever before through two free concert series in local parks.
On Tuesday nights through Aug. 23, local artists will entertain at Veterans Memorial Park at Lowville’s Music in the Park series.
The first show was a doubleheader held this week, with Undefeated followed by the Nelson Brothers.
All shows will begin at 6 p.m.
The schedule for the summer is Bill Burkhard on July 5; Josh Breen on July 12; Undefeated on July 26: Doc Yukon on Aug. 2: “Big Sexy” Shawn Smith on Aug. 9: Fritz Polka Band on Aug. 16: and Due North on Aug. 23.
A new live music series this year is Croghan’s Music on the Mound.
On five Sundays in July and August, local musicians will perform from the pitcher’s mound at the Croghan Recreation Park baseball field, 8578 Park Drive, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The schedule is Due North on July 10: Undefeated on July 17; Adirondack Playboys on July 24; Ben, Matt & Tam on Aug. 14; and Fritz’s Polka Band on Aug. 21.
Both series are funded with the help of a Pratt Northam Foundation grant. AmeriCU Credit Union, the village of Lowville and Lewis County also contributed to the Music in the Park series.
Beginning July 5 with its annual performance, “A Patriotic Night of Music,” the Lowville Village Band will be performing every Wednesday until Aug. 3 in Veterans Park. All of those concerts will begin at 7 p.m.
The band is a voluntary group of local musicians — from teenagers to senior citizens — who have been combining their talents to entertain the community since 1826, making it one of the longest-running community bands in the country.
During the Falls Festival on Saturday at Riverside Park in Lyons Falls, either Faded Vinyl or the Black Creek Band will perform at 7 p.m.
