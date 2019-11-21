LOWVILE — If there is one annual Christmas event that brings people back to the meaning and history of the season and away from the shopping frenzy, the live Nativity at the Maple Ridge Center is it for many north country residents.
The seventh annual Story of Hope is a walk-through dramatic presentation of the traditional Christmas story in five scenes featuring the Holy Family, the three kings, live animals, flying angels and more.
The free family-friendly event on Dec. 7 at the Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Rd., will take groups on hour-long guided tours through the scenes “every few minutes” from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guests will be shuttled by wagon rides from the indoor waiting area, where they will be entertained with live music and hot chocolate, to the scenes. Some parts of the performance are outdoors so visitors are advised to dress for the weather.
“The Story of Hope is a wonderful way to begin the Christmas season,” said Beaver Camp Executive Director Mike Judd, “Expect to travel back in time, away from our phones and Christmas traditions, and step into a world just as desperate for hope and glimpse the event that changed the world.”
Last year, the Story of Hope, sponsored by Beaver Camp, attracted about 500 people who donated almost $750 to the scholarship fund that sponsors children who would not ordinarily be able to go to the camp, the Campership Fund,
Maple Ridge and Beaver Camp are owned and operated by the Adirondack Mennonite Camping Association.
Beaver Camp Program Coordinator David Nisely said about 40 to 50 volunteers work together every year to produce the event.
“It’s definitely a community effort,” Mr. Nisely noted.
People who have animals like sheep, goats and chickens that they would be willing to have join the Nativity scenes or would like to volunteer can contact Mr. Judd at the Beaver Camp office at 315-376-2640, or email mike@beavercamp.org.
For more information about The Story of Hope, visit www.mapleridgecenter.org.
