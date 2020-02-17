LOWVILLE — Works by local artists, young and old, will be given some exposure on the walls of the Lewis County JCC Education Center.
Just over a year after the center’s opening, JCC’s Director of Community Services, Workforce Development and Business Kathleen Morris has been reaching out to county high schools to invite young artists to feature their work on the campus.
Adult artists throughout the county are also invited to submit their pieces to the rotating exposition and get some exposure that’s hard to find around the county.
“Beyond the classes, we have meetings here all the time, between the (Cornell Cooperative) Extension, and other groups, even the legislators, and the people coming through for workshops and classes. This gives local artists a chance to show what they can do.”
Works by Carthage artist William Craig are already mounted near the building’s entrance, but there are many more blank walls that will eventually feature art, Ms. Morris said.
Although the Education Center cannot sell the works for the artists or feature prices, she said they can help interested buyers connect with the artists.
Featuring local artists is in line with the center’s focus on creating opportunities for skilled people in the area, especially where those opportunities are lacking.
Ms. Morris said she also saw the blank walls as an opportunity to give the Education Center a more personal feel than what any sort of stock art could provide.
“There is so much talent in this area, it just made sense to make good use of the space with what these artists are making,” Ms. Morris said.
Artists interested in having their works featured at the Education Center can contact Ms. Morris at 315-786-2233.
