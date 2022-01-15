OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority board on Thursday evening heard from a local woman who is trying to open a dog park and is eyeing OBPA land.
Colleen Kilroy, from a group that has named itself Maple City Dog Park, said the group has set up a board of directors and is pursuing nonprofit status from the Internal Revenue Service. But, she said, “first and foremost, we need a location, a plot of land.”
Ms. Kilroy said the group is looking at charging a small fee to use the park, payable when one goes through a registration process. She said they would only allow “healthy, vaccinated dogs” on the premises.
“We’re going to kind of screen the dogs … Not every dog is appropriate for a dog park,” she said.
Ms. Kilroy said the park would be enclosed by a chain link fence at least 6 feet tall, and there would be an airlock-style entry to go in and out.
To enter, a dog owner would open a gate, close it behind them, then go through a second gate to get into the park. Exit would be vice versa. She said this is to prevent dogs from escaping through an open gate.
There would also be separate, designated areas for large dogs and small dogs, she said.
OBPA board members aired their concerns about the proposal and didn’t take any formal action on the matter.
Board member Jennifer Quirk-Pickman said she believes the proposed system would “attract just responsible dog owners.” However, she was concerned about how the park’s rules would be enforced.
“Where is the responsibility and accountability? … (for example) a dog is aggressive, someone is bitten, someone is not picking up their waste,” Ms. Quirk-Pickman said. “I know your board is not going to be there policing it. Who’s going to be responsible for accountability?”
Ms. Kilroy said the park would be covered by liability insurance and it would be a “self-policing kind of park.”
“If people are paying to use this park, they’re going to be taking the time to take care of it,” she said.
OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said he would have to see “more than just a chain link fence” before he’s comfortable with it.
“I would probably want to see a beginning phase that brings you to an operational standpoint where everybody feels comfortable in it,” he said.
“We want to have it as functional as possible before we open it,” Ms. Kilroy replied.
Board member Toni Kennedy asked if the group has an alternative location in case the OBPA proposal doesn’t fly. Ms. Kilroy said her board is also looking at a “small plot by the community garden by Fort La Presentation.”
Ms. Kennedy also asked if the Maple City Dog Park organization had begun fundraising.
“This is our first step. We haven’t started fundraising yet,” Ms. Kilroy said. “We wanted to have an actual place in line first before we started asking folks for money.”
