SANFORDVILLE — A Sanfordville man is part of an effort to strengthen the protection of water quality in the Great Lakes ecosystem.
Robin McClellan is part of the newly formed Great Lakes Ecoregion Network (GLEN).
Mr. McClellan is a member of the Remedial Action Committee for the Massena/Cornwall/Akwesasne Area of Concern in the upper St. Lawrence River. He is one of 10 individuals and 17 organizations that are part of GLEN.
“This is being formed by a number of the veterans of the region’s environmental movement, some of whom were actually working on these issues when the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement was signed by Richard Nixon and Pierre Trudeau in 1972,” he said.
“GLEN brings together many of the activists who have played significant roles in influencing changes to the Agreement and its implementation over the past fifty years. We also welcome members with new energy and perspectives as we work together to develop a vision and plan for the next fifty years. GLEN is a mix of individuals and groups who are dedicating themselves to working together in the decades to come to ensure that the goals of the GLWQA are achieved,” GLEN members said in a news release.
The goal of the Great Lakes Ecoregion Network is “to engage members of the basin-wide Great Lakes environmental community on issues related to the binational Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement,” which is observing its 50th anniversary this month.
“As the 50th anniversary of the signing of the GLWQA is celebrated later this week, we call on the U.S. and Canadian federal governments to renew and strengthen their commitment to water quality and ecosystem health in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin,” GLEN members said.
First signed in 1972, the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement sets forth a binational framework between Canada and the United States to jointly manage a shared resource, to restore, protect and enhance the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes basin. It focused on reducing algae by limiting phosphorus inputs, which predominantly impacted ecologically “dead” Lake Erie.
Those efforts need to continue, group members said.
“Cooperative action is urgently needed now to ensure that both nations address new or renewed threats to the Basin such as harmful algal blooms, climate change, and new toxic substances, as well as to continue to strive to resolve issues that have not had adequate attention over the past fifty years in the Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River basins,” they said.
The federal governments of Canada and the United States will host a public forum on the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement in September.
“This will be a time to celebrate past successes and lessons learned from the past fifty years. More importantly, it will be an opportunity for a public accounting on the current state of the ecoregion and a time to affirm priorities for future action, so the Agreement can continue to drive progress on shared solutions for Great Lakes water quality,” they said.
