ALBANY — The New York Council of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has a new chair.

Bryan Erwin, Mattituck, Long Island, was appointed by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul as the new chair of the council, which advises, recommends and reports on all matters regarding state parks, recreation and historic preservation.

