Industrial accident kills worker at transfer station

LONG LAKE — A Long Lake town employee was killed in what is being called an “industrial accident” at the town transfer station on Monday. State police are investigating the death but say they do not suspect foul play.

“The investigation revealed a 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor pinning the victim between the two,” state police wrote in a news release Tuesday. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

