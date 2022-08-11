LONG LAKE — A Long Lake town employee was killed in what is being called an “industrial accident” at the town transfer station on Monday. State police are investigating the death but say they do not suspect foul play.
“The investigation revealed a 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor pinning the victim between the two,” state police wrote in a news release Tuesday. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Matt Newby, confidential secretary to the Long Lake supervisor, said the accident resulted in the death of a “valued employee.”
The transfer station is a town building for trash and recycling disposal.
State police say they cannot release more information because the investigation is ongoing and declined to release the man’s name.
Newby said the town could not provide more information because the town is cooperating with investigations by several agencies. He said he would not release the man’s name out of respect for his family.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Long Lake Rescue Squad and Fire Department.
