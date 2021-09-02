To the end, lifelong community journalist Donna D. Hansen informed people about something of interest.
For Champion Town Historian Lynn M. Thornton, Mrs. Hansen’s final tidbit of insight came in the form of her obituary.
“I had never known what her middle name was,” said Mrs. Thornton, who was left with a pleasant surprise after reading in the obituary that Donna’s middle name was “Delight.”
“I just thought that was so fitting,” Mrs. Thornton said. “But also fitting in that I didn’t know what it was.”
And after reading the obituary, which one of Mrs. Hansen’s sons wrote and posted on his Facebook page, Mrs. Thornton said she thought, “This is one lady who earned her wings.”
“Lifelong retired newspaper columnist and practicing pianist Donna Delight Hansen passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021, at the Hospice House of Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 84,” son Eric Hansen posted on Facebook on Monday.
Donna was the wife of Ray Hansen, who also survives her. The couple were anchors of community journalism as they operated the Carthage Republican Tribune.
“My first job in print journalism was under her direction at the Carthage Republican Tribune,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, who in 2018 became director of communications and foundation director at the Volunteer Transportation Center. “She took the job of editor seriously and taught me a great deal. She left an imprint on our community that’s still here to this day.”
The Hansens came to the area in 1985, laying anchor to a nomadic life in print journalism. Mrs. Hansen began her career in 1961 as an office manager in Wautoma, Wisc., while working at the Waushara Argus.
The couple wed in 1965 in Bloomfield, Neb.
Mr. Hansen retired from the Carthage Republican Tribune on Jan. 1, 2001. Donna then became editor and publisher until 2006, while Ray continued to contribute stories. The paper, published by Northern New York Newspaper Corp., ended publication in 2019.
In the autumn of 2019, Eric and twin brother Christopher traveled to Carthage to help their parents relocate from their home on Thorpe Street in Carthage to their new home in Kansas.
During that bittersweet process, Donna told a Times reporter: “You’re automatically pulled into a community when you own a newspaper. You start covering things and you meet people. We have good memories about each place we worked, and some not so good, of course. But it’s been a lifetime learning experience, especially for me.”
Donna officially retired in 2006, but continued to serve as guest columnist for the Carthage Republican Tribune for several years after her retirement.
“Donna’s pride was in a well-written article, her reflective weekly column (“On The Aisle”) or an accurate description of the countless local government and school board meetings she covered and reported on over the years,” Eric wrote in her obituary.
Wilma Wilton worked with Mrs. Hansen at the Carthage Republican Tribune for 20 years.
“One of my jobs was to type her column,” Mrs. Wilton said. “I enjoyed this part of my job because it was interesting to read about the different places and events she attended.”
“We bonded over history,” Mrs. Thornton said. “Anything she was interested in, she researched deeply. She really knew what was going on with whatever she dealt with.”
But her interests extended beyond journalism.
“She loved birds. She loved flowers,” Mrs. Thornton said.
And Mrs. Hansen loved playing piano, which the 1958 music education graduate of Wisconsin State College was very good at.
“I would show up at the house and she would be playing her baby grand piano,” Mrs. Thornton said. “She was so gifted, I would slip into a chair for a little while and listen to her.”
Dawn Daly Davis of West Carthage, a former columnist for the Carthage Republican Tribune and a friend to Donna, met the Hansens after writing an article about her trip to Ireland. Mrs. Daly Davis was impressed by her friend’s knowledge of music, history and literature along with her involvement in community groups.
“She was a ardent lover of the arts, and with Donna, I attended the ballet, many museums, classical music concerts and operas, vastly expanding my education,” Mrs. Daly Davis said. “We took many trips together over the years, and enjoyed meals at local restaurants.”
She added, “After we both retired, we had coffee together nearly every day, solving the problems of the world. I was sad when they moved to Kansas nearly two years ago, but I knew it was for the best. We kept in close touch by phone and letters. And now, I miss my dear friend.”
A memorial service for immediate family, relatives and residents of Cedar Lake Village is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Cedar Lake Village Worship Center in Olathe, Kan.
Lowville Journal and Republican editor Elaine Avallone contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.