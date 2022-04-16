WATERTOWN — She has been there from the beginning but after more than 20 years leading the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, Executive Director Linda M. Garrett is moving on to a new venture.
Mrs. Garrett took on the leadership role in 2002, after being part of the Tug Hill Commission team that created the land trust in 1991 and being the common staff member between the two organizations for years.
“Tug Hill was just this region that seemed like a big open space on the map,” she said, reflecting on how the land trust evolved. “It seemed like the powers that be in Albany were looking at it like a place they wouldn’t have a lot of political opposition to a nuclear waste facility or if they wanted to dump low-level radioactive waste material. There were a lot of crazy things, — well, at least I thought were crazy things — being proposed for the Tug Hill, so people just really thought we needed to educate people about Tug Hill and how special it is, how important it is environmentally.”
A series of public forums uncovered that what was needed was “an organization that could protect land permanently, rather than just through zoning.”
She said she also noticed that teachers in the Tug Hill area were taking kids for field trips to parks outside of the region, which meant those children weren’t learning and benefitting from nature’s local “jewels.”
The realization precipitated the combined mission of education with land protection, which was, Mrs. Garrett said, “kind of a unique thing for a land trust at that time.”
“Because we grew out of the Tug Hill Commission, we were also very grassroots and wanted to be really responsible to the community,” she said.
In her decades at the helm, she has seen Tug Hill Tomorrow go from being the “next new land trust” to becoming a leader in the land trust community.
She is proud of the trust’s work — from being the first in the state to be accredited to creating partnerships with other organizations like Ducks Unlimited, the Nature Conservancy, Fort Drum and state departments.
“We seem to be willing to take calculated risks and try new things to be on the cutting edge of (land trust practices),” she said.
Leaving an organization after dedicating so much time, energy and love over the years could seem almost unimaginable, but Mrs. Garrett knows she is leaving Tug Hill Tomorrow prepared to move forward, continuing its work.
Over the years, Mrs. Garrett has strategically grown the sustainability staff, from just her at the beginning to seven team members now. She helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars during a three-year fundraising campaign recently and is leaving behind a five-year strategic plan created by the entire team “so the next person coming in has that road map to follow.”
“I feel like I’m leaving the organization in a good place. As much as I hate to leave it, I think that it’s going to be OK,” she said.
Tug Hill Tomorrow is overseen by a board of directors comprised of people Mrs. Garrett described as “involved, knowledgeable and supportive in a hands-on beneficial way.”
She is confident the board will continue in that way with her successor.
In addition to conservation easements, Tug Hill Tomorrow has been given properties that have already or are in the process of becoming public conservation areas, including the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary in the town of Rutland and a 120-acre property in the town of Lorraine donated by Dr. Marvin Reimer, which is being turned into the French Settlement Road Conservation Area.
The group has also been working with Fort Drum to acquire property that will be used to create bat and pollinator habitat as part of ongoing conservation work on land surrounding the Army post. The project will be financed by state and federal funding.
“There’s always awesome, exciting projects,” at the land trust, she said, including recent work with partner organizations to protect 45,000 acres in what is now known as the East Branch Fish Creek project and ongoing work on Traverse Trail, a 20-mile hiking trail through the heart of the forest on Tug Hill.
Although she is proud of her organization’s record, her one regret is that Tug Hill Tomorrow was unable to block the siting of wind turbines in Avangrid’s Roaring Brook Wind project from the core forest on Tug Hill.
“We’re not against renewables. We just want it to be sited properly,” she said.
In the future, with climate change and food insecurity not going away, she said the role Tug Hill Tomorrow and other land trusts will play will become increasingly important, especially for providing opportunities for people to connect more with and learn about the natural world.
“I’m excited that we have a great staff and about what they’re going to be doing,” she said, “and hopefully we’ll find a new great leader and everything will be good and it will continue to flourish.”
Mrs. Garrett has not yet revealed her next steps. The search for her replacement continues.
For more information about Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, visit www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.
