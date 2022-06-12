RENSSELAER FALLS — When she travels from her home in Kerrville, Texas, to her Rensselaer Falls hometown in the future, Marie Gushea McDougall will face a dilemma.
“I just realized that I have no home to come home to,” she said.
On Tuesday, her mother, Esther B. Gushea, the long-serving town clerk of Rensselaer Falls was laid to rest at the age of 95.
“She lived in that house for 68 years,” Ms. McDougall said of her mother.
Same house. Same phone number. Only then, she said, the phone number started with a word.
“It was Fireside,” Ms. McDougall said.
In April, Ms. Gushea sat down with the Rensselaer Falls Board of Trustees and observed the passage of the village’s latest spending plan. Ms. Gushea, village clerk from 1978 to 2019, was on familiar ground.
She left before the meeting was over, but not before trustees and others praised her diligence, her precision and her love for the village.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1926, in Ogdensburg, to Newell and Cornelia Beatty.
She graduated from Rensselaer Falls High School in 1944. The school closed in 1945, and village historian Robert Poor said Ms. Gushea was a reliable source of information about that period.
“She was real helpful to me,” he said. “She was good at remembering things that happened before my time. I knew her nearly all my life. She was a great lady.”
As village clerk, Ms. Gushea was a bit of a legend. In 1998 she managed the financial side of a $2.1 million sewer plant construction project to the penny without the aid of a computer. People still talk about it in the village.
“She did everything old school,” her daughter said. “She wanted everything done right.”
Ms. Gushea was also known for her love of cats.
For her funeral, her niece, Mollie Ladouceur, penned a piece titled, “The nine lives of Esther Marilyn Beatty Gushea.”
The nine lives include her childhood, her marriage to high school sweetheart Leroy Gushea, her children, her grandchildren, life as the town clerk, life as a widow and on to the end.
“She came from strong farm stock,” Ms. McDougall said. “She was a child of the Depression and the calmest woman I have ever known.”
In 2018, Ms. Gushea was named a New York State Senate Woman of Distinction by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie.
Michael S. Hammond, mayor of Rensselaer Falls, wrote in his nominating letter:
“Ms. Gushea has held the position of Rensselaer Falls Village Clerk since her original appointment in 1978. Ms. Gushea’s public service has spanned seven mayors and 40 public budget cycles. I have had the privilege of knowing Esther my entire life. Without Esther’s vast knowledge and experiences in life my family and the Village of Rensselaer Falls would not be where it is today.”
Mayor Hammond said it was her dedication to helping people that made her an ideal public servant.
“If you need access or information on taxes, marriage licenses, death certificates, the dump, the village office, the library, historical society, sewer plant, playground utilities, or just a good conversation, ask for Esther and you will be taken care of,” he wrote.
At her funeral on Tuesday, Mayor Hammond described her as the matriarch of the Falls.
“Esther possessed the most beautiful attributes a person can ever possess: love, vision, voice, integrity and an adaptive capacity to change with the times,” he said.
Mayor Hammond shared a story from Brian Norton, who served as mayor of the village in the 1990s: “Esther always knew how to get it done. No matter what the issue. A good one, I recall, was Esther and I trying to figure out why the village was having such a skunk problem. I was mayor for about a year. We were going to figure out what the reason was and why it was now a problem. Well, Esther made it a point to make some calls and low and behold the local animal control officers were releasing nuisance skunks from other communities up at Red Bridge. Esther looked at me and I looked at her and we said, ‘Well if I were a skunk I wouldn’t want to live in that swamp, I’d want to live in that beautiful village over there.’ Esther was a great clerk and always good to the people.”
