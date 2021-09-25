LAFARGEVILLE — The parents of fallen city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse are convinced that their son’s death was “100% preventable.”
LAFARGEVILLE — Peyton L.S. Morse’s fiancée says their two-year relationship revolved, in a way, around apples.
They went to the Burrville Cider Mill on their first date, Celeste M. Oppito recalls. And he proposed to her at an apple orchard after she had just bit into an apple.
“He was the only man I ever dated and the only man in my life,” she said.
On Friday, Ms. Oppito talked publicly for the first time about the city firefighter who died after training at the state Academy of Fire Science on March 3. The 21-year-old firefighter passed away nine days later.
She recounted how they first met and quickly fell in love, and about the lives they shared with each other.
The 90-minute interview at her LaFargeville home produced a mixture of tears, laughter and memories of the way-too-short time that they had with each other.
A lot of her thoughts this week have been about what was supposed to be.
This was supposed to be a happy time in the young couple’s life. They were going to get married this Saturday at what was planned to be a large wedding.
“I loved all of him,” she said.
She met Peyton on Sept. 1, 2018, while she was attending a friend’s wedding and he was bartending at the reception at the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art in Hammond.
The next couple weeks she went back there several times specifically to see him. Peyton, at first, “was clueless,” she recalled.
Three weeks after that first date, he told her for the first time that he loved her. She knew then he was going to be the man she was going to marry.
Ms. Oppito, 24, was a student at SUNY Potsdam as an education major, while he was attending Siena College in Loudonville, near Albany. They saw each other every other weekend. Most of the time, she drove to Albany, where there was more to do and he could concentrate on his studies, she said.
His friends and family members describe Peyton as someone who was always there for them.
“I was happy to take care of him while he took care of others,” she said.
Peyton’s contact listing in her cell phone described his personality — “Silly Goose,” she said. He was fun loving. They liked visiting zoos together and going on long drives.
They also headed to a large field in the back of their house to go deer hunting. She got a hunting permit so they could go together, Ms. Oppito recalled. Neither of them ever got a deer — Peyton was an experienced duck hunter, she said.
Nestled in a large photo album is a note on a small white piece of paper that she wrote to him when she was having a bad day.
“Hey. I got you a present,” the note reads. On the other side, it says: “it’s not a present but I love you...It’s my heart.”
She simply explains, “Yeah, we were that couple.”
Peyton, who was a history buff, had a large collection of firefighter memorabilia. He bought fire department pins, old fire extinguishers and any other items he could get his hands on, Ms. Oppito said.
He always had an interest in firefighting, but it was the influence of his grandfather, Samuel Snyder Sr., a volunteer firefighter with the Wallington Fire Department in Wayne County, that led him to his career path. His grandfather died two weeks into the couple’s courtship.
“I do believe they’re together now,” Ms. Oppito said.
Firefighting was such a vital part of his life, she stressed.
Feb. 1, 2021, was his first day on the job with the Watertown Fire Department. He had worked his way up to an assistant fire chief with the LaFargeville volunteer fire department, where he already displayed his leadership capabilities.
She’s convinced that he would have someday become the fire chief for Watertown.
He was buried with his Watertown Fire Department badge and with the rose gold wedding ring he would have worn on Saturday.
His father, David M. Morse, performed a marriage ceremony for the young couple while Peyton was in a coma in his hospital bed in Sayre, Pa. It was not a legally binding wedding, she said.
It was a year ago this Wednesday that Peyton proposed to her under a big apple tree. She had no inkling of his plans that day. His parents, her parents and friends joined them on that outing. He told her he wanted to ask her a question, then knelt on one knee.
Her friend saved the reddish-colored leaf she stood on when he asked her the big question.
Three days ago, the friend stopped over and gave her the leaf, now embedded in epoxy.
She and Peyton were just beginning to put together their plans for their wedding right before he died. She wanted a small wedding, he wanted a large one so that all the people he loved and who loved him would be there. She agreed to his wish.
But there will be no wedding cake, no exchange of wedding rings and other moments that would have become the memories they would share with each other forever.
This coming weekend, she’ll be seeing some of the people who were going to attend their wedding.
Watertown Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman, who she’s gotten to know since Peyton died, will be among them. So will many of the members of the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Station, who took Peyton under their wing when he volunteered while attending Siena College.
They’ve taken Ms. Oppito under their wing, too. They call her every day to see how she’s doing.
“They take care of me,” she said.
On Saturday, she’ll make sausage, gravy and a biscuit breakfast for him, his favorite, and head to his grave.
“I’ll go eat breakfast with my husband,” she said.
Still very much in the grieving process, Ms. Oppito doesn’t have any current plans for her future. She doesn’t know what will come next for her.
But she knows she will live with the memories of the only man she’s ever loved.
