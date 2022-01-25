Lowville aglow with festive tractors

LOWVILLE — Festive tractors bedecked in lights popped up around the village prior to Christmas.
The Lowville Academy and Central School FFA’s first Tractor Lighting Contest asked anyone with a tractor in the school district, “lawn mowers included,” to decorate equipment with Christmas lights and display their creations in their front yards.
First place was awarded to Kenneth Jones of East Road and with second going to Dan Szalach of State Route 26, Turin. There were no prizes, but the winner will be able to say they lit up their tractor better than anyone else in town.
Other well-lit tractors were displayed by the Lewis County Agricultural Society at the fairgrounds; Hostetter Holstains and Kylie Spinner on Waters Road; Hanno’s Hometown Car Wash on Utica Boulevard; Alexander Lacey on Trinity Avenue; Kelly Enterprises on Bealuck Road and the FFA on the school’s front lawn.
