LOWVILLE — Michael Young, chairman of the town and village recreation commission of Lowville, announced on Sunday evening that the outdoor ice rink in Lowville is going to close until further notice due to weather conditions and the power outages.
Mr. Young said that because the power was out Saturday night and wasn’t able to be turned back on until 11:00 a.m. Sunday, combined with the warmer temperatures, parts of the ice have deteriorated, specifically the edges.
“Apparently they’re [the hockey association that maintains the ice] going to have to reflood the rink,” Mr. Young said. “The refrigeration unit obviously wasn’t working overnight, and so they’ve lost the integrity of the ice, particularly around the edges.”
Mr. Young said that the upcoming warmer weather might become a problem since it is an outdoor rink.
“Because we’re an outside rink and not inside, the weather does make a difference,” Mr. Young said.
The high temperatures throughout the week are going to be consistently above freezing, with Thursday forecast to be the warmest day — with highs near 60 degrees — according to AccuWeather.
There isn’t a real set timetable that the rink will be opened back up because of the warm weather.
The chiller is still in good condition, with no problems being reported there, Mr. Young said.
No events have been forced to be moved or postponed yet as a result of the rink closing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.