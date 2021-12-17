LOWVILLE — Lowville’s outdoor ice rink is set to reopen on Sunday after shutting down last weekend due to poor ice conditions.
Michael Young, chairman of the town and village recreation commission of Lowville said on Sunday night that the poor ice conditions were a result of a power outage stemming from the wind storm that caused outages throughout the north country, specifically in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Due to the ice rink being outdoors, the recent stretch of higher-than-normal temperatures wasn’t going to be a good thing for the rink.
On Thursday, Watertown broke the record for the highest temperature on that date with a reading of 62 degrees at Watertown International Airport.
The weather will be more ideal for ice skating with the north country under a winter weather advisory. Snow accumulations of up to six inches are predicted for Lewis County, and up to five inches in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.